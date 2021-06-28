NIO Stock Price and News: Shares of Nio dip as markets cool off to close the week

Another domestic rival of Nio, Geely reported on Friday that it would not be listing shares on the Chinese STAR stock exchange as initially planned . Geely is one of the largest automakers in the country, although it does not get much coverage outside of China as it is not publicly traded on any U.S. exchanges. Geely is set to release its first electric vehicle model, the Zeekr, at some point in 2021.

Just as Nio preps to enter the European market this September, it was reported that Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) once again led electric vehicle sales on the continent with its Model 3 . The news comes after German automaker Volkswagen reported that sales of its electric vehicles were slumping in China. Both Europe and China are key markets in the global electric vehicle race, so it looks like Tesla may still be in the lead for now as it fends off other automakers from around the world.

NYSE:NIO closed the week on a down note as the electric vehicle sector and red-hot growth sectors took a breather during a flat session for the broader markets. Shares of Nio fell by 0.86% and closed the final trading day of the week at $45.07 . The dip on Friday pushed the stock back below its key 200-day moving average level, so Nio investors will be watching to see if this acts as support, or if we see another breakdown after several weeks of gains.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.