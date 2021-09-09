NIO Stock Price and News: Nio tanks as $2 billion stock offering spooks investors

On the European front for Nio, its flagship ES8 SUV received high safety ratings, particularly for its autonomous braking system . Both the six and seven-seater SUVs received the maximum five-star safety rating on the continent, and is excellent news for Nio as it prepares to begin selling its vehicles later this month in Norway.

The $2 billion stock offering that Nio announced is clearly not sitting well with shareholders on Wednesday. The at-the-money offering is the largest out of China on a U.S. exchange since Didi (NYSE:DIDI) earlier this year . The offering is actually not too much higher than both XPeng and Li Auto, each of whom offered a $1.5 billion stock offering this year. If Nio can raise cash from this and shore up its balance sheet, the company could be positioned well to make a run at finally being a profitable company by as early as next quarter.

NYSE:NIO saw a predictable red day on Wednesday after the company made a late announcement on Tuesday afternoon. Shares traded lower in extended hours and the sell off continued on Wednesday as Nio fell by 6.04% to close the trading session at $38.14 . Nio’s closest domestic competitors were lower in sympathy with Nio, as XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) and Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) fell by 6.01% and 2.48% respectively. All three EV makers have been hit by supply chain issues this year, particularly with regards to the microchips that help power these new intelligent vehicles.

