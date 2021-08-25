NIO Stock Price and News: Nio extends gains as Chinese stocks ride higher

One of Nio’s largest domestic rivals XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) has officially shipped its first vehicles to Europe. The company joins other electric vehicles like Tesla in the red-hot EV Market in Norway. Nio has shipped its vehicles and will begin selling them in September, while Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) is also planning expansion to Norway this year. XPeng is reporting its second quarter earnings on Wednesday.

Recently, Nio has been under fire just like its American counterpart Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) for fatal accidents involving the self-driving system in its vehicles. On Monday, Nio announced that it is taking steps to mitigate these accidents, by sending out a test and a six-minute training video for users with the function in their vehicles. The test is a 10-question informational quiz for the drivers to take before using the feature again. Amidst government crackdowns and high media coverage of the Nio accidents, it is probably a good thing that the company has taken these steps.

NYSE:NIO continued its hot start to the week on Tuesday as ADR shares climbed across the board on the news that the CCP introduced some regulatory clarity. NIO stock gained 2.02% to close the trading session at $38.94 . Shares are still trading well below both the key 50-day and 200-day moving averages after the recent selloff, but the consecutive positive sessions are highly encouraging for shareholders. The move came as the S&P 500 and NASDAQ hit new all-time highs ahead of the annual Jackson Hole Summit for the Federal Reserve. It is highly anticipated that a timeline for monetary stimulus tapering will be announced by Chairman Jerome Powell .

