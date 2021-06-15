NIO Stock Price and News: Climb continues as Nio gets approval for all European nations

NYSE:NIO gained 1.90% on Monday as it continued its show of strength from the previous week.

Nio gains regulatory approval in the EU to mass produce and license its ES8 vehicle.

Tencent Tech reveals that Nio has a growing library of patents that could give it the edge over its rivals.

NYSE:NIO has certainly taken a bullish turn over the past couple of weeks, as the stock has broken out of its consolidation phase with a strong move upwards. On Monday, Nio gained 1.90% and closed the first trading day of the week at $46.55. Shares are now trading comfortably above the 200-day moving average price of $45.40, as the stock continues its rise towards its next resistance point.

Nio and its shareholders received some excellent news late last week when the company was able to gain the EWVTA or the European Whole Vehicle Type Approval for its ES8 SUV. This approval allows Nio to mass produce the ES8 for European usage as well as licensing the vehicles for use across the European Union. Currently the ES8 is launching in Norway only, and will be followed by Nio beefing up its EV infrastructure in the Scandinavian country that should include charging stations, service centers, and Nio’s patented battery swapping stations as well. The ES8 is set to begin selling in Norway in September, but Nio has not revealed which other countries it will be moving to next.

Tencent Tech recently revealed information about the vast library of patents that Nio owns with respect to its design, technology, and battery swap features. Nio owns patents in China, Europe, and the U.S., so that could give investors an idea of where Nio may head in the future. The Chinese technology patents are the most valuable to Nio, and investors will be happy to know that Nio has more than major domestic rivals like Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) and XPeng (NYSE:XPEV).