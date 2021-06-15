NIO Stock Price and News: Climb continues as Nio gets approval for all European nations

- NYSE:NIO gained 1.90% on Monday as it continued its show of strength from the previous week.
- Nio gains regulatory approval in the EU to mass produce and license its ES8 vehicle.
- Tencent Tech reveals that Nio has a growing library of patents that could give it the edge over its rivals.
NYSE:NIO has certainly taken a bullish turn over the past couple of weeks, as the stock has broken out of its consolidation phase with a strong move upwards. On Monday, Nio gained 1.90% and closed the first trading day of the week at $46.55. Shares are now trading comfortably above the 200-day moving average price of $45.40, as the stock continues its rise towards its next resistance point.
Nio and its shareholders received some excellent news late last week when the company was able to gain the EWVTA or the European Whole Vehicle Type Approval for its ES8 SUV. This approval allows Nio to mass produce the ES8 for European usage as well as licensing the vehicles for use across the European Union. Currently the ES8 is launching in Norway only, and will be followed by Nio beefing up its EV infrastructure in the Scandinavian country that should include charging stations, service centers, and Nio’s patented battery swapping stations as well. The ES8 is set to begin selling in Norway in September, but Nio has not revealed which other countries it will be moving to next.
NIO stock forecast
Tencent Tech recently revealed information about the vast library of patents that Nio owns with respect to its design, technology, and battery swap features. Nio owns patents in China, Europe, and the U.S., so that could give investors an idea of where Nio may head in the future. The Chinese technology patents are the most valuable to Nio, and investors will be happy to know that Nio has more than major domestic rivals like Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) and XPeng (NYSE:XPEV).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
