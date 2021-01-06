NIO Stock Price and Forecast: Trades flat as Chinese stocks pull back on delisting threats

NYSE:NIO trims off 0.54% as global markets rebound on Tuesday.

NIO is the latest company in the electric vehicle sector to report record monthly vehicle sales.

NIO investors brace themselves for Saturday’s NIO Day event.

NYSE:NIO was one of the big winners in 2020 and became a retail investor darling as the stock gained over 1,550% during the past 52-weeks. On Tuesday, the stock traded flat as it dipped by 0.54% after surging on Monday to start the new trading year. The current price level of $53.15 is now very much within reach of its all-time high price of $57.20, and is well above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

Like many of its industry peers, Nio reported a record-setting month in December in terms of vehicle sales as the China-based company delivered 7,007 in total. While these numbers fall short of matching two of its largest domestic rivals in XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) and Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI), the figures do prove that Nio’s efforts to increase monthly production are clearly paying off. It is encouraging for investors to see the month-over-month growth for Nio, even as electric vehicle industry leader Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) debuted the Model Y in China, and lowered some of the prices of its vehicles.

NIO stock news

There is much anticipation surrounding Nio unveiling its new sedan this Saturday at the company’s annual NIO Day event which should also have updates for shareholders on its autonomous driving technology. Excitement over the new technology in the luxury sedan is building, including the new battery technology that could potentially hold a range of over 900 km, as well as Nio’s patented battery swap functionality.