NIO Stock Price and Forecast: Sinks alongside broader markets as President Trump calls off stimulus discussions

NYSE:NIO falls on Tuesday as markets plummet all around.

Electric vehicle industry is among the sectors that struggled during the market selloff.

Tuesday’s loss brings NIO into the red for October after gaining nearly 12% in September.

NYSE:NIO started off the day in the green on Tuesday but quickly went south with a majority of the broader markets as President Trump has decided to delay talks of a further stimulus package until after the November federal elections. NIO reached as high as $21.94 in the morning before crashing down to close the trading session at $20.67. Once again, NIO felt resistance at the $22.00 price barrier before falling to the lows of the day.

President Trump’s announcement to delay a stimulus package sent shockwaves through the broader markets and caused them to slam on their brakes after a very green start to the week. As usual, stocks that have had a large amount of recent run-up, like the companies in the electric vehicle sector, were the first to be sold off. Other industry rivals like Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), XPeng (NYSE:XPEV), SHLL (NYSE:SHLL), and Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) all saw similar declines on Tuesday, which is more of a testament to how they have performed this year than a negative reaction from investors.

NIO stock news

NIO’s decline on Tuesday has nothing to do with anything the company did or did not do, rather it was a direct reaction to the markets falling from President Trump’s news. If the markets continue to trend downward over the next few weeks as we head into the federal election in November, it could represent a rare buying opportunity for NIO’s stock as the near-unanimous sentiment amongst Wall Street analysts is that 2021 is forecasting to be a stellar year for the Chinese automaker.