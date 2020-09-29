NIO Stock Price and Forecast: Powering up for faster charging and autopilot mode

- NYSE:NIO surges by 2.67% on Monday after recent announcements.
- Wall Street analyst upgrades ignite investor interest in the electric vehicle company.
- Investors wonder if Nio can continue its ascension as EV bubbles lose momentum.
NYSE:NIO has certainly been leading the charge this year as the Chinese electric vehicle maker continues to distance itself from its competitors with cutting edge technology and innovative decisions. The stock broke through the $19 barrier today but settled back down to close at $18.81. It has been a somewhat turbulent year for Nio investors but shares are now trading above its 50-day average and are double its 200-day moving average, which shows how well the stock has performed over the past couple of months.
The new technology the company announced has to do with a very popular sector within the electric vehicle industry: autonomous driving. Nio has dubbed its technology as NOP or Navigate on Pilot. While not currently described as full-on autonomous vehicles, NOP will be able to assist drivers in merging into lanes or ramps, as well as navigate simple, pre-planned out routes. NIO also countered Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) recent Battery Day event with new fast-charging facilities which acts as an add-on to its Battery Swap technology. NIO announced it has planned 30,000 of these charging facilities around China, which is in addition to the over 200,000 charging stations that already exist in the country.
NIO stock news
This week Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) raised its price target for NIO up to $23 which would represent a 22% increase from current levels and a near 10% increase over its all-time highs. Although the momentum from the electric vehicle hype from earlier in the year seems to have faded, it is clear that NIO is still maintaining its position as one of the leaders in the industry.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD edges higher ahead of data, Fed speeches, presidential debate
EUR/USD is below 1.17 but above the lows. Investors are concerned about rising European COVID-19 cases. Uncertainty about US fiscal stimulus and the elections is elevated ahead of the first presidential debate and US consumer confidence.
GBP/USD retreats from highs amid Brexit, coronavirus uncertainty
GBP/USD is retreating from the highs close to 1.29 as concerns about Brexit talks and rising UK coronavirus cases are taking their toll on the pound.
Gold consolidates in a range around $1880 region
Gold was seen oscillating in a range through the early European session on Tuesday. A softer USD was seen extending some support to the dollar-denominated commodity. The upside seems limited ahead of the first US presidential debate later this Tuesday.
Forex Today: Dollar declines on hopes for a US fiscal deal, ahead of presidential debate
Stock markets remain cautiously optimistic and the dollar is on the back foot, extending the reversal from last week's moves. Investors are eyeing a slew of Fed speeches, fresh hopes related to Brexit, and the first presidential debate.
WTI stalls four-day winning streak, tests $40 ahead of API data
WTI (futures on Nymex) turns negative for the first time in five trading sessions on Tuesday, having reversed half the Monday’s 1% rally to five-week highs of $40.80.