NIO Stock Price and Forecast: Powering up for faster charging and autopilot mode

NYSE:NIO surges by 2.67% on Monday after recent announcements.

Wall Street analyst upgrades ignite investor interest in the electric vehicle company.

Investors wonder if Nio can continue its ascension as EV bubbles lose momentum.

NYSE:NIO has certainly been leading the charge this year as the Chinese electric vehicle maker continues to distance itself from its competitors with cutting edge technology and innovative decisions. The stock broke through the $19 barrier today but settled back down to close at $18.81. It has been a somewhat turbulent year for Nio investors but shares are now trading above its 50-day average and are double its 200-day moving average, which shows how well the stock has performed over the past couple of months.

The new technology the company announced has to do with a very popular sector within the electric vehicle industry: autonomous driving. Nio has dubbed its technology as NOP or Navigate on Pilot. While not currently described as full-on autonomous vehicles, NOP will be able to assist drivers in merging into lanes or ramps, as well as navigate simple, pre-planned out routes. NIO also countered Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) recent Battery Day event with new fast-charging facilities which acts as an add-on to its Battery Swap technology. NIO announced it has planned 30,000 of these charging facilities around China, which is in addition to the over 200,000 charging stations that already exist in the country.

NIO stock news

This week Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) raised its price target for NIO up to $23 which would represent a 22% increase from current levels and a near 10% increase over its all-time highs. Although the momentum from the electric vehicle hype from earlier in the year seems to have faded, it is clear that NIO is still maintaining its position as one of the leaders in the industry.