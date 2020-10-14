NIO Stock Price and Forecast: Dips after electric vehicle mixed results, despite record sales in China

- NYSE:NIO falls 1.05% on Tuesday alongside the broader markets.
- China reports a 67% increase in electric vehicle sales during September.
- Fourth annual NIO Day officially scheduled for January to unveil a new vehicle.
NYSE:NIO once again met resistance at the $22 price level as the stock rode up as high as $21.97 before closing the trading session back down at $21.62. Shares fell 1.05% on Tuesday as the electric vehicle industry returned mixed results on a see-saw trading day. The stock has now traded at relatively flat levels over the past few weeks, as it seems investors may be exercising caution leading up to NIO’s quarterly earnings call in November.
China released its monthly sales reports for electric vehicles and the numbers rose for the third month in a row in September. Sales numbers grew by 67.7% last month as 138,000 NEVs or new energy vehicles were sold which still represents a small percentage of the 2.57 million total vehicles sold last month in China. Interestingly, industry leader Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) saw its sales decrease by 4% from August, which may be a signal that government incentives are pushing locals towards domestic brands. Both NIO and XPeng Motors (NYSE:XPEV) reported double the number of sales year-over-year, yet both companies saw their stock values fall on Tuesday.
NIO stock news
NIO is poised to keep its momentum rolling after reports have surfaced about a new vehicle being unveiled at its fourth annual NIO Day in January. The ET7 sedan should be a direct competitor to the Tesla Model S, which Tesla has recently lowered its price on in the U.S. and China, perhaps in anticipation of increased entries into the luxury sedan class.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
