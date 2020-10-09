NIO Stock Price and Forecast: Closes the day in the red after markets lose their morning momentum

NYSE:NIO fell by 0.56% after starting the day off strong.

NIO hits near all-time highs in the morning before falling back below the $22 barrier.

NYSE:NIO had an encouraging start to the day like many stocks but by the end of the trading session the stock had dipped back into the red to close the day at $21.44. Shares have broken through the $22 price point three times over the past month, and each time it has done so it has immediately sold off to take it back below that threshold. On Thursday, NIO peaked near its all-time high of $22.59. At its closing price, NIO shares have rallied over 560% since the beginning of the year, making it one of the best gainers so far this year.

All eyes for NIO investors will be focussed on the impressive sales numbers that have been reported over the last few months as the Chinese automaker prepares to hold its quarterly earnings call, tentatively set for November 10th. Shares may end up trading flat for the next few weeks as investors exercise caution ahead of the earnings call which is usually the catalyst for huge movement in stocks, one way or another. The company has also announced NIO Day in January of 2021 where it is rumored that a new model will be unveiled as the firm takes a page out of rival Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) playbook.

NIO stock news

It will take a significant amount of trading volume to push NIO through $22 for good and that may not come until the quarterly earnings call in November. The spike that NIO saw this morning was encouraging and it seems as though the broader markets fell in the afternoon despite collectively staying in the green throughout the day. NIO has been trading flat throughout the week so investors should not expect too much of a change on Friday unless an announcement is made.