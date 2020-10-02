NIO Stock Price and Forecast: Another positive day for NIO as analyst upgrades continue to pile up

NYSE:NIO vaults up another 2.54% triggering the fourth straight day this week that the stock has gained.

Morgan Stanley report says industry leader Tesla will be out of China by 2030.

Analyst price targets for NIO get a huge boost.

It has been quite the week for NYSE:NIO as the Chinese electric vehicle maker has hit a perfect storm of good news and positive stories. On Thursday the stock gained another 2.54% to close the trading session at $21.76, as it attempted to break through the $22 barrier once again. Shares have climbed each day this week and a new Morgan Stanley report promises even more optimism amongst investors with a long-term outlook on the stock.

Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas issued a report which outlines why he believes that the industry leader, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), will have zero sales in China by the year 2030. Read this as a slight against Tesla or a very positive endorsement of NIO and other China-based electric vehicle companies, but if indeed Tesla is out of the largest electric vehicle market in the world, that can only bode well for NIO. It remains to be seen what Tesla would do with its Shanghai Gigafactory if it did indeed leave the country, but there certainly is no shortage of companies who would be willing to take it over. Jonas also added an interesting point that Tesla may choose to develop a stake in a rival Chinese electric vehicle company to gain entry back into the market.

NIO stock news

According to CNN Business, the average price target for NIO from analysts has jumped up to $121.32 over the next 12 months with a low-side estimate of $44.12 and a high-side estimate of $170.61. The mean price target offers investors an incredible 458% increase over current trading levels, so investors should be ecstatic that Wall Street is now this bullish on the stock.