NIO Stock Price: All-time highs on record results, firm financial footing, Tesla bloated bubble

- NYSE: NIO has hit a record high of $11.51 following robust sales for the second quarter.
- The Chinese electric car maker benefits from a robust financial standing following government support.
- Elon Musk's Tesla, a competitor, is seen as overvalued by some and encourages investment in rivals.
Has NYSE: NIO at its peak? Shares of NIO Inc have closed at the highest ever on record, At Monday's closing price of $11.51, the Chinese electric carmaker's stock price has surpassed the previous peak of $10.60 recorded in March 2019.
Now valued at over $13 billion, can NYSE: NIO extend its gain? Looking at pre-market trading, it may endure a minor downward correction. Nevertheless, it has good reasons to rise.
NIO news today
The primary driver of NIO's ascent was its report of June's sales. Sales of EBs surged by 179% yearly and for the entirety of the second quarter, they are up around 191% in comparison to the parallel period in 2019. That is nearly tripling its sales.
Production in the Beijing-based company is working smoothly after China overcame the coronavirus crisis. The surge has shown NIO's resilience to the shock.
Full Q2 results are due out only at some point in August, but the company has a robust financial footing. While the company is trading in New York, it receives funding from the Chinese government. Backing from economic development authorities has allowed NIO to set up a new factory around Hefei, where it is based.
The third reason for the surge in NYSE: NIO stems from its competition. The No. 1 name in EVs is Tesla – owned by Elon Musk. The celebrity billionaire, who recently supported Kanye West's run for US President, has also benefitted from robust revenues, which added some $14 billion to Tesla's valuation.
However, Musk's firm is also benefiting from hype and may be overvalued. Its market capitalization topped that of Toyota, which produces 25 times more cars. Is Tesla in bubble territory? Those seeking EV investment may prefer NIO, especially after its successful results, as well as other companies.
See
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD capped under 1.13 as Lagarde hints at inaction
EUR/USD is trading below 1.13, steady. ECB President Lagarde hinted she will pause in next week's decision while urging leaders to agree on fiscal stimulus. US coronavirus data and Sino-American relations are eyed.
Gold: Bulls await fresh impetus to conquer $1800
The flight to safety theme, in the face of rising coronavirus cases and regional lockdowns globally, drove Gold drove to its highest level since November 2011 just below the $1800 mark. Will it conquer the key level in the day ahead?
GBP/USD holds up around 1.2550 ahead of Sunak's speech
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2550, holding onto its gains. UK Chancellor Sunak is set to lay out the fiscal stimulus plan. Brexit remains deadlocked as PM Johnson told German Chancellor Merkel that Britain could leave without a deal.
Forex Today: Gold eyeing $1,800, dollar mixed, as coronavirus, Hong Kong peg move markets
Markets are looking for a new direction after stocks retreated and the dollar gained some ground on Tuesday. Concerns about coronavirus cases in the US and geopolitical tensions are in play.
WTI looks for a firm direction below $41.00, EIA inventories eyed
WTI recedes from intraday top while also keeping the bounce off daily low near $40.30. Global pressure on China, coronavirus resurgence keeps a lid on the blackgold. European oil giant follows BP and Shell to cut price forecast. EIA Crude Oil Stocks expected to drop 3.4M versus prior fall of 7.195M.