The news of the partnership comes just a day after Chinese EV makers reported their July delivery numbers. XPeng led the way with 11,524 deliveries, putting them ahead of both Nio and Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI). Despite XPeng getting a later start than Nio, it has now nearly caught up in terms of cumulative deliveries. Nio has delivered a grand total of 228,000 vehicles and XPeng is right on its heels with 220,000.

What was causing the volatility for Nio on Tuesday? An announcement from rival XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) seemed to send some shockwaves through the Chinese EV industry. XPeng is partnering with stakeholder AliBaba (NYSE:BABA) to improve the company’s self-driving vehicle technology. The companies are expected to open a joint research facility together in the near future. Self-driving technology has been a major hurdle to overcome for EV makers like Nio and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). The news of XPeng teaming up with AliBaba is being received as one of Nio’s biggest rivals gaining an edge in a critical part of the EV industry’s future.

NYSE:NIO saw a couple of major swings during the day as shares traded as low as $19.61 and as high as $20.95 during intraday trading. Ultimately, the stock closed the trading session completely flat at $20.18. Nio’s movement mirrored the broader markets which flip flopped once again between red and green. All three major indices slipped lower for the second straight day as gains from last week’s rally continue to be erased. The Dow Jones fell by 402 basis points, the S&P 500 dropped by 0.67%, and the NASDAQ inched lower by 0.16% during the session.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.