- NYSE:NIO traded flat during Tuesday’s trading session.
- XPeng announced a partnership with AliBaba for its self-driving technology.
- The recent quarterly deliveries shows that XPeng is closing the gap with Nio.
NYSE:NIO saw a couple of major swings during the day as shares traded as low as $19.61 and as high as $20.95 during intraday trading. Ultimately, the stock closed the trading session completely flat at $20.18. Nio’s movement mirrored the broader markets which flip flopped once again between red and green. All three major indices slipped lower for the second straight day as gains from last week’s rally continue to be erased. The Dow Jones fell by 402 basis points, the S&P 500 dropped by 0.67%, and the NASDAQ inched lower by 0.16% during the session.
Stay up to speed with hot stocks' news!
What was causing the volatility for Nio on Tuesday? An announcement from rival XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) seemed to send some shockwaves through the Chinese EV industry. XPeng is partnering with stakeholder AliBaba (NYSE:BABA) to improve the company’s self-driving vehicle technology. The companies are expected to open a joint research facility together in the near future. Self-driving technology has been a major hurdle to overcome for EV makers like Nio and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). The news of XPeng teaming up with AliBaba is being received as one of Nio’s biggest rivals gaining an edge in a critical part of the EV industry’s future.
NIO stock forecast
The news of the partnership comes just a day after Chinese EV makers reported their July delivery numbers. XPeng led the way with 11,524 deliveries, putting them ahead of both Nio and Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI). Despite XPeng getting a later start than Nio, it has now nearly caught up in terms of cumulative deliveries. Nio has delivered a grand total of 228,000 vehicles and XPeng is right on its heels with 220,000.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD moves sideways below 1.0200 ahead of US data
EUR/USD continues to trade in a tight range below 1.0200 on Wednesday. The data from the euro area showed that Retail Sales declined by 1.2% on a monthly basis in June, not allowing the shared currency to find demand. The US economic docket will feature ISM Services PMI.
GBP/USD clings to modest gains near 1.2200, eyes on US PMI
GBP/USD has managed to stage a rebound after having declined below 1.2150 earlier in the session. With investors remaining cautious ahead of the US ISM Services PMI data, however, the pair finds it difficult to gather bullish momentum.
Gold holds above $1,760, rising US yields limit the upside
Gold is struggling to gain traction on Wednesday and trading slightly above $1,760. Ahead of key US data, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 1% on a daily basis, not allowing XAU/USD to push higher.
One more leg up is on the horizon for crypto markets but...
Bitcoin price has shown resilience to sellers as buyers stepped in after retesting a historically strong support level. This development has caused Ethereum, Ripple and other altcoins to trigger a premature rally.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!