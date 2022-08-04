- NYSE:NIO gained 0.59% during Wednesday’s trading session.
- BYD tripled its vehicle deliveries in the month of July.
- Nio is set to builx d its first production center on the continent of Europe.
NYSE:NIO rode the stock market rally higher on Wednesday, extending the recent winning streak for the stock to six straight days. Shares of NIO added a further 0.59% and closed the trading session at $20.30. Stocks snapped their two-day losing streak to start August as all three major indices ripped higher. Better than expected earnings from companies and strong economic data helped to ease fears of a looming recession. Overall, the Dow Jones added 416 basis points, the S&P 500 gained 1.56%, and the NASDAQ soared higher by 2.59% as big tech stocks rebounded during the session.
Days after Nio reported its vehicle deliveries for July, Warren Buffett-backed BYD did so on Wednesday before the markets opened. The Chinese EV leader reported that it had sold a staggering 162,530 electric vehicles in July, which represents a 222% year over year rise as well as a 21% sequential rise from the month of June. This brings BYD’s total deliveries for the year up to 803,880 new-energy vehicles, which is a 292% rise from the first seven months of 2021. Once again, BYD has delivered more than Nio, Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI), and XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) combined during the month.
NIO stock forecast
As Nio continues its European expansion, it is set to open its first production facility in Europe this September. While it won’t be making any vehicles yet, this 10,000 square meter facility will be producing batteries and providing after-sales service for battery swap stations. The plant will be located in Pest, Hungary and will service markets like Germany and the Netherlands when Nio launches later this year.
