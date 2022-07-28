NYSE:NIO gained 1.68% during Wednesday’s trading session.

China imposes new lockdowns as COVID situation worsens.

Nio is holding its annual shareholder meeting on August 25th.

NYSE:NIO rose higher alongside a broader market rally as the Fed had some promising comments for the US economy. On Wednesday, shares of Nio rose by 1.68% and closed the trading session at $19.36. US markets rallied after the Fed implemented the anticipated 75 basis point rate hike during the morning session. All three major indices popped with the Dow Jones gaining 436 basis points, the S&P 500 rising by 2.62%, and the NASDAQ jumping higher by 4.06% during the session. The Fed hinted that if the ongoing rate hikes can keep inflation under control, that it could slow the pace of future rate hikes.

While Nio and other ADR stocks were on the rise, the situation back home was getting worse due to the country’s Zero-Covid policy. On Wednesday, China announced that it had locked down the Province of Wuhan with over 1 million residents in restrictions. The reason? Wuhan saw four positive and asymptomatic cases. While nothing has been mentioned for Shanghai or the Anhui Province where Nio’s production facilities are, it is a reminder to investors that Chinese EV makers are not out of the woods yet when it comes to COVID lockdowns.

NIO stock forecast

Nio announced that it will be holding its Annual General Meeting for Shareholders on August 25th. While it hasn’t announced a date for its second-quarter earnings yet, it is likely that it will fall in and around that time as well. Investors should expect updates on the European expansion, as well as the launch of the new vehicles in both markets.