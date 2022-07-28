- NYSE:NIO gained 1.68% during Wednesday’s trading session.
- China imposes new lockdowns as COVID situation worsens.
- Nio is holding its annual shareholder meeting on August 25th.
NYSE:NIO rose higher alongside a broader market rally as the Fed had some promising comments for the US economy. On Wednesday, shares of Nio rose by 1.68% and closed the trading session at $19.36. US markets rallied after the Fed implemented the anticipated 75 basis point rate hike during the morning session. All three major indices popped with the Dow Jones gaining 436 basis points, the S&P 500 rising by 2.62%, and the NASDAQ jumping higher by 4.06% during the session. The Fed hinted that if the ongoing rate hikes can keep inflation under control, that it could slow the pace of future rate hikes.
Stay up to speed with hot stocks' news!
While Nio and other ADR stocks were on the rise, the situation back home was getting worse due to the country’s Zero-Covid policy. On Wednesday, China announced that it had locked down the Province of Wuhan with over 1 million residents in restrictions. The reason? Wuhan saw four positive and asymptomatic cases. While nothing has been mentioned for Shanghai or the Anhui Province where Nio’s production facilities are, it is a reminder to investors that Chinese EV makers are not out of the woods yet when it comes to COVID lockdowns.
NIO stock forecast
Nio announced that it will be holding its Annual General Meeting for Shareholders on August 25th. While it hasn’t announced a date for its second-quarter earnings yet, it is likely that it will fall in and around that time as well. Investors should expect updates on the European expansion, as well as the launch of the new vehicles in both markets.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.0200 as investors assess latest EU data
EUR/USD clings to daily gains above 1.0200 in the European session. The data from the euro area showed that the GDP grew at an annualized pace of 4% in Q2 and HICP inflation jumped to 8.9% in July. Both of these prints surpassed market expectations.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.2200 as dollar recovers
GBP/USD has lost its bullish momentum and declined below 1.2200 ahead of the key inflation data from the US. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield rising more than 1% on the day, the dollar managed to stage a rebound and caused the pair to edge lower.
Gold pulls away from multi-week highs, holds above $1,760
Gold has erased a portion of its daily gains in the European session after having touched its highest level in three weeks at $1,768. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is rising 1% on the day, not allowing XAU/USD to preserve its bullish momentum.
Is BTC out of the ‘bearish’ woods yet?
Bitcoin price has been extremely bullish ever since July 26, when it kick-started a second bullish leg. Regardless, BTC is yet to face another hurdle that will determine if there are buyers with conviction behind the recent run-up or if it is built on weak-handed longs.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!