The top dog in the Chinese electric vehicle sector reported its June and second quarter delivery figures over the weekend. BYD delivered June sales of 134,036 EVs and total second quarter deliveries to a whopping 355,021 vehicles. This outpaced Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) which also reported its numbers, delivering 254,695 vehicles for the quarter.

On top of lower production, Nio was recently hit with a short report from Grizzly Research. The report alleged that Nio is inflating its revenues and income due to playing accounting games with its Battery Swap subscriptions. The allegation is concerning, especially given the history of Chinese companies reporting fraudulent accounting to inflate their stock prices. Still, given that the stock price didn’t fall by much following the report, it seems that investors aren’t taking the accusations too seriously. Nio should still disprove the allegations if it wants to fully win back the support and trust of its shareholders.

NYSE:NIO has long been a darling of growth stock investors and has emerged as one of the top picks to lead the global electric vehicle industry. So far in 2022, shares of Nio haven’t done well, at least compared to how the stock has performed over the past three years. Nio’s stock has fallen by 36.2% so far in 2022 and 57.5% over the past 52-weeks. Nio suffered from COVID-induced lockdowns in Shanghai over the past couple of months, and saw production levels dip lower during the second quarter.

