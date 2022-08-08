NYSE:NIO fell by 3.25% during Friday’s trading session.

Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan is not going over well with the Chinese government.

Institutional investors are also rotating out of Nio as geopolitical tensions rise.

NYSE:NIO saw its win streak snapped at seven straight sessions, although Friday’s losses are not directly attributed to the performance of the company. Shares of NIO slipped lower by 3.25% and closed the trading week at $20.22. Stocks pulled back on Friday after a red-hot July jobs report blew out expectations. While this can definitely be seen as a positive, it likely means the Fed will be more aggressive in raising its rates in September. Overall, the Dow Jones added 76 basis points, the S&P 500 fell by 0.16%, and the NASDAQ dropped lower by 0.50% during the session.

The reason for Nio’s decline on Friday? Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s recent visit to Taiwan was against the wishes of the Chinese government. China has now ceased all cooperation with the US when it comes to climate cooperation. Could there be more shoes to fall from this? With rising geopolitical tensions between the two superpowers, investors were betting that this is just the start of the fallout. Most US-domiciled Chinese ADR stocks were on the decline Friday, as concerns about these companies being delisted from US exchanges is once again rearing its ugly head.

NIO stock forecast

At least one major institution is also feeling the heat from the tensions between the US and China. French banking group BNP Paribas disclosed that it had sold off about 90% or nearly 275,000 shares of Nio. Instead, BNP Paribas has added nearly 3.4 million shares of EV startup Polestar (NASDAQ:PSNYW) which is owned by Volvo and Chinese EV company Geely Motors.