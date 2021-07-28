NIO Stock News and Forecast: Why is NIO up? Bounce after China sell off and US China tensions weigh

NIO shares crash in Tuesday's session.

NIO falls nearly 9% as China stocks suffer across the board.

US and China talk tough and China regulators crackdown on certain sectors.

NIO shares collapsed on Tuesday as investors rushed to the exit for the many US-listed, Chinese stocks. It is a case of too much too soon for investors still burned from the DIDI scandal which had not come too long after the ANT Group IPO. Third time is not a charm for traders who might have short memories but have even shorter tolerance for risk. While NIO is not directly involved again this time around as it was the education sector that was targetted by China. For-profit tutoring in certain core subjects is not to be allowed. The situation may have appeared to be limited to education stocks but then quickly spread as WeChat said it was not accepting any more new users to its platform as it had "to align with relevant laws and regulation" according to the company. WeChat is China's largest social media messaging platform and is part of Tencent Holdings (TCEHY). Tencent Music (TME) had also come under China's regulatory spotlight as Reuters reported TME was fined for unfair market practices after its acquisition of China Music Corp and China said TME was to be barred from exclusive music copyright agreements.

All this was added to by the US and China talking tough in diplomatic meetings this week with China saying the relationship was at a stalemate. Chinese stocks dumped across the board and the Invesco Golden Dragon Index fell another 5% on Tuesday after falling 7% on Monday and 8% on Friday. This Exchange Traded Fund tracks the top Chinese companies with US listings. Top holdings are NIO, JD.com (JD), BABA, Baidu (BIDU), Pinduoduo (PDD), Bilibili (BILI), Netease (NTES), Xpeng (XPEV), Ke Holdings (BEKE), and Trip.com (TCOM).

Cathie Woods ARK funds have also continued to sell some of their holdings in Chinese-related stocks. The Hang Seng did manage to stabilise overnight after two days of heavy losses so Chinese stocks may and proably should bounce on Wednesday but uncertainty still is the main theme surrounding them and markets hate uncertainty.

NIO statistics

Market Cap $67 billion Price/Earnings -83 last 12 months Price/Sales 21 Price/Book 16 Enterprise Value $56 billion Gross Margin 16% Net Margin -38% Average Wall Street Rating and Price Target Buy $55.64

NIO stock forecast

Not much change from our call yesterday "$40.48 is the small, short-term support, the low from July 19. Breaking it confirms the series of lower lows and so a downtrend".

Well, $40.48 broke and now NIO has a classic series of lower lows and highs in place. $33 is where the June and July bull run took off from and this is the better level to try but still not our preference. $27 is our strong support zone as the rally in 2020 stabilized here before refueling (really should say recharged) for a push higher.

Any recovery needs to take out $46.89 on the way to $54.86. Breaking $40.48, however, could get things moving quickly lower as the volume gets very thin from $37 to $27.