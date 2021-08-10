- NIO shares rise 3% on Monday to continue some gains after the recent sell-off.
- NIO remains under pressure as China regulatory concerns have not gone away.
- China attention is unlikely to abate anytime soon.
NIO stock continued to recover from Chinese regulatory concerns with a gain of over 3% on Monday. The stock has suffered along with many others as China has increasingly cracked down on technology and social media companies. Regulatory concerns have been at the core of China's crackdowns as the country grows increasingly concerned about the large amounts of data that technology and social media companies have access to and how they store this data. While NIO does not yet appear to directly meet the criteria of companies facing regulatory scrutiny, it has nonetheless suffered in the crossfire as investors dump Chinese stocks due to the uncertain investment environment. NIO operates in the electric vehicle space, and Tesla has also suffered from some Chinese regulatory concerns, but Tesla has recovered and now so too NIO.
NIO closed on Monday at $45.21.
NIO statistics
|Market Cap
|$69 billion
|Price/Earnings
|-83 last 12 months
|Price/Sales
|25
|Price/Book
|19
|Enterprise Value
|$56 billion
|Gross Margin
|16%
|Net Margin
|
NA
|Average Wall Street Rating and Price Target
|Buy $55.74
NIO stock forecast
Technically, NIO remains in a classic downtrend, a series of lower lows and lower highs. This has been confirmed by NIO stock breaking the July 19 low at $40.48. The recent retracement has not yet broken the series of lower lows. To do so, NIO stock would need to break $47.39, which is the most recent high in the current trend. This is our first resistance. Right now the stock is sitting on the 9 and 200-day moving averages, meaning the stock is in indecision mode on both the long and short-term time frames. The strong support zone at $28 with the volume profile increasing at this level show just how strong it is. This $28 zone is also close to the longer-term Fibonacci retracement of the move from lows to all-time highs in NIO, as can be seen on the weekly chart below. $29.52 is the 38.2% retracement.
The volume profile at current price levels is very high, meaning the price is stable and edging higher is difficult. Breaking $47.39 will help and above $49 volume thins out nicely, meaning any break should accelerate. Keep an eye on the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) as this looks to cross into a bullish signal. But for now, there is nothing too strong showing. Wait for a break of $47.39, otherwise the risk-reward profile is bearish but not strongly so.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
