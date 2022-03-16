Nio Stock News and Forecast: Why is NIO soaring on Wednesday?

NIO stock soars over 18% in Wednesday's premarket as growth stocks surge.

Nio and other Chinese tech names have been heavily sold so far in 2022.

NIO continues momentum with more gains in Wednesday's premarket.

Nio stock (NIO) soared on Tuesday as investors flocked back into risk assets and growth stocks in particular. The move was started by the collapse in oil prices, which have now nearly retreated from all of their gains over the last two weeks and are trading below $100 per barrel. Other commodities also dropped a leg lower, which emboldened investors to go back into equities after heavy selling over the past two weeks. Growth stocks were out of favor, so it was only fitting these were the biggest winners on Tuesday. Within that sector of growth stocks were a particular unloved subsector, Chinese tech names. These had been hammered from fears of delisting as the SEC named some stocks that were not complying with the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act.

NIO Stock News

It is not all good news for the sector though with price hikes flowing through the sector as the price of raw materials soars, especially the price of nickel. Tesla increased prices twice in the last few weeks, and Tuesday saw price rises from BYD, the Warren Buffet-backed automaker.

Nio is making some positive moves again on Wednesday as the latest report from China's largest auto website Autohome shows it tops the latest vehicle quality ranking. Nio stock and other Chinese tech names should also get a further boost from the statement out this morning from the Chinese State Council Financial Stability & Development Committee. The committee said it backed capital markets, and according to CNEVPost, China said it welcomed institutional investors to increase their holdings. This is certainly an interesting development. Could it mark a bottom finally for some beaten up Chinese tech names?

Volkswagen CEO certainly thinks so as he says Nio and XPeng (XPEV) are serious competitors.

NIO stock forecast

So with the bounce in play, we need to look at the last significant low in the current downtrend. This is at $18.48. Below there, NIO remains bearish, so that is the target for bulls. They are making a good attempt at it in the premarket with NIO stock up by as much as 18% at the time of writing. A break of that should at least put the bottom in place and allow NIO time to consolidate before launching for a move back higher. We also need to see the Relative Strength Index (RSI) confirm this move and break out of the downtrend line that is holding it in place.