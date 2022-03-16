Nio Stock News and Forecast: Why is NIO soaring on Wednesday?

- NIO stock soars over 18% in Wednesday's premarket as growth stocks surge.
- Nio and other Chinese tech names have been heavily sold so far in 2022.
- NIO continues momentum with more gains in Wednesday's premarket.
Nio stock (NIO) soared on Tuesday as investors flocked back into risk assets and growth stocks in particular. The move was started by the collapse in oil prices, which have now nearly retreated from all of their gains over the last two weeks and are trading below $100 per barrel. Other commodities also dropped a leg lower, which emboldened investors to go back into equities after heavy selling over the past two weeks. Growth stocks were out of favor, so it was only fitting these were the biggest winners on Tuesday. Within that sector of growth stocks were a particular unloved subsector, Chinese tech names. These had been hammered from fears of delisting as the SEC named some stocks that were not complying with the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act.
NIO Stock News
It is not all good news for the sector though with price hikes flowing through the sector as the price of raw materials soars, especially the price of nickel. Tesla increased prices twice in the last few weeks, and Tuesday saw price rises from BYD, the Warren Buffet-backed automaker.
Nio is making some positive moves again on Wednesday as the latest report from China's largest auto website Autohome shows it tops the latest vehicle quality ranking. Nio stock and other Chinese tech names should also get a further boost from the statement out this morning from the Chinese State Council Financial Stability & Development Committee. The committee said it backed capital markets, and according to CNEVPost, China said it welcomed institutional investors to increase their holdings. This is certainly an interesting development. Could it mark a bottom finally for some beaten up Chinese tech names?
Volkswagen CEO certainly thinks so as he says Nio and XPeng (XPEV) are serious competitors.
NIO stock forecast
So with the bounce in play, we need to look at the last significant low in the current downtrend. This is at $18.48. Below there, NIO remains bearish, so that is the target for bulls. They are making a good attempt at it in the premarket with NIO stock up by as much as 18% at the time of writing. A break of that should at least put the bottom in place and allow NIO time to consolidate before launching for a move back higher. We also need to see the Relative Strength Index (RSI) confirm this move and break out of the downtrend line that is holding it in place.
NIO chart, daily
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to recovery gains near 1.1000 ahead of Fed
EUR/USD trades in positive territory near 1.1000 on Wednesday as the dollar stays on the back foot. The data from the US showed that Retail Sales rose by 0.3% in February, compared to the market expectation of 0.4%. Later in the session, the US Federal Reserve is expected to hike its policy rate by 25 basis points.
GBP/USD extends rebound, trades near 1.3100
GBP/USD preserves its recovery momentum and trades near 1.3100. The positive shift witnessed in market mood is weighing on the dollar ahead of the Fed's policy announcements. Meanwhile, the US Census Bureau reported that Retail Sales in the US rose by 0.3% in February to $658.1 billion.
Gold struggles to hold above $1,920, eyes on FOMC
Gold staged a rebound and advanced toward $1,930 earlier in the day but lost its traction. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield climbing to its highest level since June 2019 above 2.17% ahead of Fed, the yellow metal is having a difficult time finding demand.
Crypto markets to kick-start relief rally
Bitcoin price saw a massive spike ahead of the FOMC meeting on March 16. The rally was brief and has been undone, suggesting that BTC is likely to head lower before any noticeable uptrend.
Mullen Automotive tumbles despite EV sector rally
Shares of MULN tumbled by 9.6% and closed the trading session at $1.60. With oil prices plummeting well below $100 per barrel, all three major indices soared.