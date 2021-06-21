NIO Stock News and Forecast: Wedge breakout runs into resistance at $47.13

NIO shares have been trending strongly since May.

Chinese Electric Vehicle manufacturers have released strong delivery numbers.

NIO caught the eye of Citi who said shares could have 50% upside.

NIO and other Chinese electric vehicle manufactures have been enjoying a renaissance over the last month as shares have rebounded from lows with strong fundamental and technical data underpinning the move.

NIO was charged up and ready for a drive higher on the back of some strong delivery data in early June. Delivery data was strong and Citi said "expect NIO's monthly new order volumes in May-Jun[e] to be 20-30% higher than the average monthly level in 4Q20 peak season." Citi also mentioned it could see 50% upside in the shares. LiAuto (LI) chimed in with its own strong numbers as deliveries of the company's Li ONE model rose by 101% YoY. Xpeng (XPEV) CEO Brian Gu said, “We are on track to meet or exceed second-quarter delivery numbers, which I think means Chinese EV demand is still very strong.” All in all, there is plenty of positive news flow for the Chinese electric vehicle sector.

NIO stock closed nearly 1% lower on Friday at $46.91.

NIO key statistics

Market Cap $73.6 billion Enterprise Value $56.1 billion Price/Earnings Price/Revenue 21.5 Price/Book 17.4 Price/Sales 23.7 Gross Margin 19.4% Net Margin -61% EBITDA -$435 million Average Wall Street Recommendation: Buy Average Target price $52.89

NIO stock forecast

NIO staged a perfect breakout of the wedge formation in place since March. NIO bounced from the lower end of the wedge on May 13 and broke out on June 1. A wedge breakout is a strong bullish move and NIO duly obliged. Breaking the 9 and 21-day moving averages was the catalyst for the move gaining strength and momentum. Friday's woes for the overall market hit NIO stock as it fell 1% to $46.91. In the process, NIO has stalled at resistance at $47.13, the March 2 high and the entry of the original wedge formation. This level is now key as above here, volume thins out quite a lot, so if NIO stock can surpass this stage, it should accelerate the move to the next resistance at $54.86.

The risk reward is skewed to the upside still, despite Friday's falls. NIO shares are trading above the 9-day moving average and the momentum oscillators – Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Commodity Channel Index (CCI) – are trending higher with the share price, a confirming move.