NIO Stock News and Forecast: Shares ride higher as EV sector rebounds

NYSE:NIO gained 1.17% on Wednesday as China stocks bounced back.

Nio is approaching a crucial earnings report with several catalysts on the horizon.

General Motors tumbles after a disappointing quarter.

NYSE:NIO has capped off a forgettable July, as the stock has lost over 10% in the past month, and is down nearly 16% year to date. Of course, much of these losses have had more to do with government regulations from the CCP and not Nio’s actual business operations, but investors may still be second-guessing the long-term risks. On Wednesday, shares of Nio added 1.17% and closed the trading day at $45.09. The gain comes one day after the Chinese government issued another crackdown, this time against tech conglomerate Tencent (TCEHY), comparing its gaming industry to a drug addiction. The state media softened its stance on Wednesday, but not before Tencent announced it would be implementing restrictions on its games for younger children.

Stay up to speed with hot stocks' news!

Nio is approaching its second quarter earnings call on August 11th, and if the July delivery figures are any indication, this could be a crucial call. First, its domestic rivals like XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) and Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) are catching up to Nio’s growth rate, and quietly taking market share in China. The delivery numbers were good, but not good enough for investors, as the stock tumbled the day after they were reported. Nio is slated to begin deliveries of its newest vehicle model later this year, and has sent its first vehicles over to Europe.

NIO price prediction

Stateside, General Motors (NYSE:GM) reported its second quarter earnings before the opening bell. The iconic automaker has been making waves with its electric vehicle lineup, but GM missed Wall Street estimates on adjusted earnings per share, but did manage to top revenue expectations. CEO Mary Barra also revealed that GM is developing electric trucks and vans for the commercial industry, and hopes to have them ready by 2025.