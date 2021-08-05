NIO Stock News and Forecast: Shares ride higher as EV sector rebounds

- NYSE:NIO gained 1.17% on Wednesday as China stocks bounced back.
- Nio is approaching a crucial earnings report with several catalysts on the horizon.
- General Motors tumbles after a disappointing quarter.
NYSE:NIO has capped off a forgettable July, as the stock has lost over 10% in the past month, and is down nearly 16% year to date. Of course, much of these losses have had more to do with government regulations from the CCP and not Nio’s actual business operations, but investors may still be second-guessing the long-term risks. On Wednesday, shares of Nio added 1.17% and closed the trading day at $45.09. The gain comes one day after the Chinese government issued another crackdown, this time against tech conglomerate Tencent (TCEHY), comparing its gaming industry to a drug addiction. The state media softened its stance on Wednesday, but not before Tencent announced it would be implementing restrictions on its games for younger children.
Stay up to speed with hot stocks' news!
Nio is approaching its second quarter earnings call on August 11th, and if the July delivery figures are any indication, this could be a crucial call. First, its domestic rivals like XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) and Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) are catching up to Nio’s growth rate, and quietly taking market share in China. The delivery numbers were good, but not good enough for investors, as the stock tumbled the day after they were reported. Nio is slated to begin deliveries of its newest vehicle model later this year, and has sent its first vehicles over to Europe.
NIO price prediction
Stateside, General Motors (NYSE:GM) reported its second quarter earnings before the opening bell. The iconic automaker has been making waves with its electric vehicle lineup, but GM missed Wall Street estimates on adjusted earnings per share, but did manage to top revenue expectations. CEO Mary Barra also revealed that GM is developing electric trucks and vans for the commercial industry, and hopes to have them ready by 2025.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains depressed below 1.1850 after the Fed's taper talk
EUR/USD is trading under 1.1850, hit by hawkish comments by the Fed's Clarida and Daly. The bank is nearing tapering its bond-buying scheme, a move that could happen this year. US jobless claims and a speech from the Fed's Waller are eyed.
GBP/USD flirts with 1.3900 ahead of the BOE's Super Thursday
GBP/USD is licking its wounds around 1.3900 ahead of the BOE’s Super Thursday rate decision in which it also releases new forecasts. Declining covid cases are supporting sterling while hawkish comments from the Fed's Clarida are boosting the dollar.
XAU/USD off highs, steady around $1810
Gold price is trading almost unchanged on the day, unable to hold at higher levels, despite the latest pullback in the US dollar across the board. The cautious tone across the European markets fuelled the risk-off flows in the US Treasuries, downing the yields alongside the dollar.
Cryptocurrency markets make comeback as BTC bulls resurface
Bitcoin price taking a second attempt at an upswing to retest $42,451. Ethereum price has flipped a crucial resistance level at $2,640 into a support barrier.
Lucid Motors – Churchill Capital IV tumbles 4% to test $22.50
NASDAQ:LCID fell for the third straight session amid a down day across the Wall Street indices amid covid concerns and hawkish comments from Fed Vice-Chair Richard Clarida.