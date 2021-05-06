NIO Stock News and Forecast: Price drops ahead of European expansion announcement

- NYSE:NIO fell by 0.58% on Wednesday during a turbulent whipsaw session for the broader markets.
- NIO is set to announce its expansion into Norway on Thursday.
- NIO reported a dip in sales from March, but it was still good enough for Wall Street.
NYSE:NIO has certainly not had the 2021 that investors expected so far, even with some pretty impressive year over year growth for monthly vehicle deliveries. On Wednesday, NIO trimmed 0.58% to close the trading session at $37.71, despite rising as high as $38.55 during intraday trading. NIO and other electric vehicle stocks have been mired in a multiple month correction one that has erased much of the gains made in the historic 2020 bull market. NIO has now fallen below both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, as shares continue to search for a support level on its downward trajectory.
Stay up to speed with hot stocks' news!
On Thursday, NIO is holding a press conference at 4:00 AM EST, and it is anticipated that the company will be providing more details about its impending expansion into Norway. The Scandinavian country has a higher electric vehicle penetration than most other countries in the world, and has already been targeted by other EV brands like Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and XPeng (NYSE:XPEV). NIO’s Norway operations will be managed by industry veteran Marius Hayler, who previously worked at Jaguar Land Rover, Volvo, and BMW.
NIO price prediction
NIO reported its April deliveries numbers earlier in the week and while the total deliveries dipped slightly month over month from March, the 7,102 vehicles still represented a 125% year over year growth from 2020. Despite headwinds from the global chip shortage that is currently in effect, NIO managed to continue its impressive growth in 2021. The third quarter may be the key indicator as to how the chip shortage will affect electric vehicle makers, but so far NIO has weathered the storm admirably.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to 1.20 amid cautious mood
EUR/USD is trading around 1.20 as markets remain cautious amid concerns around rising inflation and supply chain issues. ECB President Lagarde’s speech, US Jobless Claims are awaited.
GBP/USD battles 1.39 ahead of the BOE's Super Thursday, Scottish election
GBP/USD is trading around 1.39 ahead of the BOE's "Super Thursday" rate decision where tapering of bond buys is speculated. Elections in Scotland are also eyed.
XAU/USD bulls await a sustained strength beyond $1,800 mark
A combination of factors assisted gold to regain positive traction on Wednesday. Wednesday’s softer US macro data weighed on the USD and remained supportive. Move beyond $1,800 is needed to confirm bullish bias ahead of Friday’s NFP report.
Ripple bulls charge ahead, $2 incoming
XRP price shows a solid bullish bias that has led to a 25% spike over the last 24 hours. Ripple retraces 7% as bulls take a breather after facing rejection at $1.76. A 20% upswing will push the remittance token to new yearly highs at $2.
With a million new jobs looming, why can’t the dollar rally?
The U.S. dollar kicked off the first trading day of May with broad-based losses. On Friday, U.S. non-farm payrolls are due for release and with the labor department expected to report a million new jobs, some investors are wondering why the U.S. dollar is unable to rally.