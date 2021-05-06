NIO Stock News and Forecast: Price drops ahead of European expansion announcement

NYSE:NIO fell by 0.58% on Wednesday during a turbulent whipsaw session for the broader markets.

NIO is set to announce its expansion into Norway on Thursday.

NIO reported a dip in sales from March, but it was still good enough for Wall Street.

NYSE:NIO has certainly not had the 2021 that investors expected so far, even with some pretty impressive year over year growth for monthly vehicle deliveries. On Wednesday, NIO trimmed 0.58% to close the trading session at $37.71, despite rising as high as $38.55 during intraday trading. NIO and other electric vehicle stocks have been mired in a multiple month correction one that has erased much of the gains made in the historic 2020 bull market. NIO has now fallen below both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, as shares continue to search for a support level on its downward trajectory.

On Thursday, NIO is holding a press conference at 4:00 AM EST, and it is anticipated that the company will be providing more details about its impending expansion into Norway. The Scandinavian country has a higher electric vehicle penetration than most other countries in the world, and has already been targeted by other EV brands like Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and XPeng (NYSE:XPEV). NIO’s Norway operations will be managed by industry veteran Marius Hayler, who previously worked at Jaguar Land Rover, Volvo, and BMW.

NIO reported its April deliveries numbers earlier in the week and while the total deliveries dipped slightly month over month from March, the 7,102 vehicles still represented a 125% year over year growth from 2020. Despite headwinds from the global chip shortage that is currently in effect, NIO managed to continue its impressive growth in 2021. The third quarter may be the key indicator as to how the chip shortage will affect electric vehicle makers, but so far NIO has weathered the storm admirably.