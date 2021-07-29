NIO Stock News and Forecast: Nio rebounds as China stocks pare losses following sell off

Nio led the way for the electric vehicle sector on Wednesday, alongside XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) and Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) which rose by 7.61% and 15.71% respectively . Chinese EV makers far outpaced Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and other U.S. automakers, with the industry leader still looking shaky after its mixed earnings report on Monday. Shares of the newly traded Lucid Motors (NASDAQ:LCID) fell for a second straight session as the stock tries to find its footing.

The Chinese government was in damage control mode following one of the worst sell offs in recent memory. Beijing and the state media were calling on investors to calm down after big tech companies like AliBaba (NYSE:BABA) and Tencent (TCEHY) saw the price of their stocks tumble following harsh crackdowns on U.S. listed equities . Billions in market cap were wiped out over the past couple of weeks, and many of the stocks returned to levels seen before COVID-19.

NYSE:NIO managed to erase some of its gains from earlier in the week on Wednesday, as Chinese and EV stocks both bounced back. Shares of Nio gained 6.30% during the session, to close the day at $41.84 . Nio had been dragged down by the recent crackdown by the Chinese Government, and the stock had dropped by 10% during the past week, and 17% over the past month. Still, long-term investors can’t be too upset as the stock has still returned over 200% during the past 52-weeks, and has handily outpaced the S&P 500 index over that time.

