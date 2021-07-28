NIO Stock News and Forecast: Nio extends declines amidst further China selloff

- NYSE:NIO fell a further 8.83% on Tuesday as Chinese stocks hit free fall.
- The pullback in Nio could provide investors with a buying opportunity.
- Tech stocks fall across the board as CCP crackdown continues.
NYSE:NIO extended its losses on Tuesday, as the popular electric vehicle stock felt the pressure from a red day for the broader markets, the EV sector, and Chinese stocks as well. It is the perfect storm for Nio that saw shares tumble by 8.83% to close the tumultuous trading session at $39.36. The stock is now firmly trading below both its key 50-day and 200-day moving averages, as sentiments have turned bearish for the sector. Nio is expected to report its quarterly earnings in the second week of August, so the next two weeks could be an increasingly volatile period for the stock.
At some point, investors have to wonder if the pullback in Nio is justified, or if it is just being dragged down by the likes of Didi (NYSE:DIDI) and its personal data breach. After all, let’s not forget that the CCP has a sizable stake in Nio, and has supported domestic automakers to take the market share back from international companies like Tesla and Volskwagen. Shares of Nio rivals XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) and Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) both tumbled by 14.85% and 13.94% respectively.
NIO price prediction
The sell off has also hit some of China’s biggest tech companies as well. Shares of AliBaba (NYSE:BABA) fell a further 3.02%, Tencent (TCEHY) dropped 2.13%, and JD.com declined by 1.98%. Some of these stocks are now trading at the same levels as the pandemic bear market in March of 2020, erasing nearly a year and a half of gains in just one week. More pain could be on the horizon, but there could be some attractive valuations to buy at once the bleeding has stopped.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
