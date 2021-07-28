NIO Stock News and Forecast: Nio extends declines amidst further China selloff

NYSE:NIO fell a further 8.83% on Tuesday as Chinese stocks hit free fall.

The pullback in Nio could provide investors with a buying opportunity.

Tech stocks fall across the board as CCP crackdown continues.

NYSE:NIO extended its losses on Tuesday, as the popular electric vehicle stock felt the pressure from a red day for the broader markets, the EV sector, and Chinese stocks as well. It is the perfect storm for Nio that saw shares tumble by 8.83% to close the tumultuous trading session at $39.36. The stock is now firmly trading below both its key 50-day and 200-day moving averages, as sentiments have turned bearish for the sector. Nio is expected to report its quarterly earnings in the second week of August, so the next two weeks could be an increasingly volatile period for the stock.

Stay up to speed with hot stocks' news!

At some point, investors have to wonder if the pullback in Nio is justified, or if it is just being dragged down by the likes of Didi (NYSE:DIDI) and its personal data breach. After all, let’s not forget that the CCP has a sizable stake in Nio, and has supported domestic automakers to take the market share back from international companies like Tesla and Volskwagen. Shares of Nio rivals XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) and Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) both tumbled by 14.85% and 13.94% respectively.

NIO price prediction

The sell off has also hit some of China’s biggest tech companies as well. Shares of AliBaba (NYSE:BABA) fell a further 3.02%, Tencent (TCEHY) dropped 2.13%, and JD.com declined by 1.98%. Some of these stocks are now trading at the same levels as the pandemic bear market in March of 2020, erasing nearly a year and a half of gains in just one week. More pain could be on the horizon, but there could be some attractive valuations to buy at once the bleeding has stopped.