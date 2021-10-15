NIO Stock News and Forecast: Is it time to buy NIO stock?

- NIO ends the session on Thursday surprisingly flat.
- NIO shares looking to break out as delivery data and the Goldman upgrade support the stock.
- NIO stock now looking to increase production at its Hefei plant.
NIO stock just could not catch a bid on Thursday despite a strong performance by the equity market and risk definitely being back on. NIO looks poised for a breakout, and we thought Thursday would be the day. Perhaps it will be flying on Friday, but either way FXStreet remains bullish. Recent data from China was negative for the auto industry as a whole. The reports showed falling sales numbers, but EV sales were actually groing against the sector's tide. We will take the positive out of yesterday though and view the rally in the afternoon as a sign of things to come. NIO closed near the high of the session on Thursday.
NIO 15-minute chart
NIO key statistics
|Market Cap
|$59.5 billion
|Price/Earnings
|Price/Sales
|18
|Price/Book
|13
|Enterprise Value
|$79 billion
|Gross Margin
|18%
|Net Margin
|
-29%
|52 week high
|$66.99
|52 week low
|$21.17
|Short Interest
|4% Refinitiv
|Average Wall Street Rating and Price Target
|Buy $58.47
NIO stock news
The latest news flow is again positive coming after last week's strong upgrade from Goldman Sachs and news of Charlie Munger adding to his holding in NIO. Reports this morning say NIO is looking to expand capacity at its Hefei plant by up to 20% and by up to 100% by mid-2022. Bullish news indeed, but it should not really come as a surprise given the growth in the Chinese electric car market, which is ahead of the rest of the world. This is due largely to generous state incentives for the purchase of EV cars. NIO told Reuters the plant will be able to produce up to 300,000 vehicles a year and the expansion would be finished in the first half of 2022. This comes at a time when other EV manufacturers are ramping up production as the shift to electric vehicles gathers pace. Tesla is opening its gigfatctory in Berlin, and Volkwagen hinted recently it will speed up the transformation of its Wolfsburg plant to compete. "There is no question that we have to address the competitiveness of our plant in Wolfsburg in view of new market entrants," Volkswagen spokesperson Michael Manske said.
NIO stock forecast
The volume and daily range in NIO have been shrinking lately and often this is a sign of an imminent breakout. This is our view, so perhaps we are biased, but the recent news flow sounds more positive to us. $36.78 is the level we have identified. Breaking above here should get things moving and see NIO shares push on toward $40. Once through $40 the volume profile reduces, meaning a price move higher should be easier to sustain.
The average Wall Street analyst price target for NIO is $57.82. This may be a bit optimistic in the short term, but as we can see from the daily chart below, once above the $47.39 resistance there is no volume to hold NIO back. That would then open a test of $54.86, the high from June. We would like to see a strong move today confirmed by a rising Relative Strength Index above 50. NIO needs to hold above $35 to stay bullish. Below $35, we turn bearish.
FXStreet View: Bullish, bearish below $35.
The author is long NIO
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.1600 as the dollar rebounds with yields
EUR/USD is trading near 1.1600, off the highs amid a rebound in the US dollar alongside the Treasury yields. The risk-on mood continues to underpin the pair, as the ECB policymaker Wunsch dismisses inflation concerns. Critical US Retail Sales data awaited.
GBP/USD keeps firm footing, renews multi-week highs above 1.3700
Supported by the upbeat market mood, the GBP/USD pair extended its daily rally on Friday and reached its strongest level since mid-September above 1.3750. Investors await US Retail Sales and Consumer Sentiment data.
XAU/USD slides to $1,780 area amid a solid rebound in US bond yields
Having failed to conquer the $1,800 mark on Thursday, gold is witnessing some selling pressure on the last day of the week and looks to snap a three-day winning streak that lifted the price to a fresh monthly high.
Bitcoin crosses $60,000 as BTC bulls target $78,000 next
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Bitcoin price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate how BTC might post further gains.
US Sept Retail Sales Preview: Analyzing major pairs' reaction to previous releases
Retail Sales in the US is expected to decline modestly following August's rebound. Correlation analysis does not reveal a strong relationship between initial market reaction and deviation.