NIO Stock News and Forecast: Is it time to buy NIO stock?

NIO ends the session on Thursday surprisingly flat.

NIO shares looking to break out as delivery data and the Goldman upgrade support the stock.

NIO stock now looking to increase production at its Hefei plant.

NIO stock just could not catch a bid on Thursday despite a strong performance by the equity market and risk definitely being back on. NIO looks poised for a breakout, and we thought Thursday would be the day. Perhaps it will be flying on Friday, but either way FXStreet remains bullish. Recent data from China was negative for the auto industry as a whole. The reports showed falling sales numbers, but EV sales were actually groing against the sector's tide. We will take the positive out of yesterday though and view the rally in the afternoon as a sign of things to come. NIO closed near the high of the session on Thursday.

NIO 15-minute chart

NIO key statistics

Market Cap $59.5 billion Price/Earnings Price/Sales 18 Price/Book 13 Enterprise Value $79 billion Gross Margin 18% Net Margin -29% 52 week high $66.99 52 week low $21.17 Short Interest 4% Refinitiv Average Wall Street Rating and Price Target Buy $58.47

NIO stock news

The latest news flow is again positive coming after last week's strong upgrade from Goldman Sachs and news of Charlie Munger adding to his holding in NIO. Reports this morning say NIO is looking to expand capacity at its Hefei plant by up to 20% and by up to 100% by mid-2022. Bullish news indeed, but it should not really come as a surprise given the growth in the Chinese electric car market, which is ahead of the rest of the world. This is due largely to generous state incentives for the purchase of EV cars. NIO told Reuters the plant will be able to produce up to 300,000 vehicles a year and the expansion would be finished in the first half of 2022. This comes at a time when other EV manufacturers are ramping up production as the shift to electric vehicles gathers pace. Tesla is opening its gigfatctory in Berlin, and Volkwagen hinted recently it will speed up the transformation of its Wolfsburg plant to compete. "There is no question that we have to address the competitiveness of our plant in Wolfsburg in view of new market entrants," Volkswagen spokesperson Michael Manske said.

NIO stock forecast

The volume and daily range in NIO have been shrinking lately and often this is a sign of an imminent breakout. This is our view, so perhaps we are biased, but the recent news flow sounds more positive to us. $36.78 is the level we have identified. Breaking above here should get things moving and see NIO shares push on toward $40. Once through $40 the volume profile reduces, meaning a price move higher should be easier to sustain.

The average Wall Street analyst price target for NIO is $57.82. This may be a bit optimistic in the short term, but as we can see from the daily chart below, once above the $47.39 resistance there is no volume to hold NIO back. That would then open a test of $54.86, the high from June. We would like to see a strong move today confirmed by a rising Relative Strength Index above 50. NIO needs to hold above $35 to stay bullish. Below $35, we turn bearish.

FXStreet View: Bullish, bearish below $35.

The author is long NIO