NIO Stock Forecast: NIO struggles in first gear as Li and XPEV cruise past

NIO shares drop on Wednesday while the meme rally moves on.

NIO had posted strong delivery results up 95% year on year.

Citi sees a potential 50% upside for NIO shares.

NIO had a wave of positive euphoria on Tuesday as traders returned to their screens in bullish mode after the Memorial Day holiday in the US. Electric vehicle manufacturers did not disappoint with strong delivery numbers released by NIO LiAuto and XPeng. NIO also caught a very bullish upgrade from Citi post the delivery numbers. Citi said it sees the potential for 50% upside in the shares and that it expects "a strong demand recovery from late Apr-21 in China NEV after SH auto shows, and expect NIO's monthly new order volumes in May-Jun to be 20-30% higher than the average monthly level in 4Q20 peak season."

NIO jumped in Tuesday's premarket and consolidated those gains as the session wore on. It closed near the high of the day's range at $42.34 for a gain of just under 10% on the day. The intraday high was $42.44, a very strong bullish close. The bulls were further boosted by the breakout from the wedge formation in place since early March. NIO shares had been struggling for momentum after a stellar 2020 when the share rose over 1,000%. XPeng has also helped the bullish outlook on Wednesday as the NIO rival said it could meet or beat Q2 deliveries, according to Bloomberg. Xpeng CEO Brian Gu said, “We are on track to meet or exceed second-quarter delivery numbers, which I think means Chinese EV demand is still very strong,” adding that he sees the full-year outlook coming in strong as well. Li auto was not to be denied and posted further strong sales numbers also on Wednesday. Deliveries of the company's Li ONE car rose by 101% year on year, but the monthly rate was actually a fall of 22%. Wednesday though saw NIO shares fall back as the meem rally raged elsewhere. NIO dropped nearly 3% to close at $41.16. LiAuto (LI) and Xpeng (XPEV) both closed higher on Wednesday leaving one to ponder what happened to NIO. There may have been some switching from NIO into XPeng and LiAuto as they posted delivery numbers on Wednesday while NIO had benefitted on Tuesday and gained nearly 10%. Either way, all companies point to the increasing growth of the electric vehicle space, and with government support increasingly pushing consumers to electric vehicles the sector has strong tailwinds. Headwinds come from legacy auto manufacturers pivoting to electric. Ford last week announced at its investor day that it targeted 40% of sales to be electric by 2030. Ford shares rallied accordingly.

NIO stock forecast

Now that NIO has broken out of the wedge formation, the target in the short to medium term is a move to the formation leg at $47.13, the high from March 2. Along the way, the 100-day moving average may provide some resistance, although the 100-day never seems to be as strong as the 200-day or the shorter term 9 and 21-day moving averages. NIO remains strongly bullish as it has broken these key moving averages recently and sits comfortably above the 9 and 21-day averages. The 200-day sits at $38.73, providing key support as does the top of the wedge at $40.30. One area of slight concern is the momentum oscillators all close to or in overbought zones. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is not quite overbought, but the Williams %R and the Commodity Channel Index (CCI) are squarely in overbought territory. Some form of price consolidation or steady appreciation can lead this indicators back lower without a price fall. But this still should be watched.