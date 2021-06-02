NIO grabs an upgrade from Citi, sees 50% upside.

EV maker's May deliveries surge nearly 100% YoY.

NIO shares stage strong breakout from wedge formation.

NIO had a wave of positive euphoria on Tuesday as traders returned to their screens in bullish mode after the Memorial Day holiday in the US. Electric vehicle manufacturers did not disappoint with strong delivery numbers released by NIO and XPeng. NIO also caught a very bullish upgrade from Citi post delivery numbers. Citi said it sees the potential for 50% upside in the shares and that it expects "a strong demand recovery from late Apr-21 in China NEV after SH auto shows, and expect NIO's monthly new order volumes in May-Jun to be 20-30% higher than the average monthly level in 4Q20 peak season."

NIO jumped in Tuesday's premarket and consolidated those gains as the session wore on. It closed near the high of the day's range at $42.34 for a gain of just under 10% on the day. The intraday high was $42.44, a very strong bullish close. The bulls were further boosted by the breakout from the wedge formation in place since early March. NIO shares had been struggling for momentum after a stellar 2020 when the share rose over 1,000%. XPeng is also continuing its bullish outlook on Wednesday as the NIO rival says it could meet or beat Q2 deliveries, according to Bloomberg. Xpeng CEO Brian Gu said, “We are on track to meet or exceed second-quarter delivery numbers, which I think means Chinese EV demand is still very strong,” adding that he sees the full-year outlook coming in strong as well. This may signal good things for NIO as well.

NIO stock forecast

Now that NIO has broken out of the wedge formation, the target in the short to medium term is a move to the formation leg at $47.13, the high from March 2. Along the way, the 100-day moving average may provide some resistance, although the 100-day never seems to be as strong as the 200-day or the shorter term 9 and 21-day moving averages. NIO remains strongly bullish as it has broken these key moving averages recently. The 200-day sits at $38.73, providing key support as does the top of the wedge at $40.30. One area of slight concern is the momentum oscillators all close to or in overbought zones. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is not quite overbought, but the Williams %R and the Commodity Channel Index (CCI) are squarely in overbought territory.