- NIO grabs an upgrade from Citi, sees 50% upside.
- EV maker's May deliveries surge nearly 100% YoY.
- NIO shares stage strong breakout from wedge formation.
NIO had a wave of positive euphoria on Tuesday as traders returned to their screens in bullish mode after the Memorial Day holiday in the US. Electric vehicle manufacturers did not disappoint with strong delivery numbers released by NIO and XPeng. NIO also caught a very bullish upgrade from Citi post delivery numbers. Citi said it sees the potential for 50% upside in the shares and that it expects "a strong demand recovery from late Apr-21 in China NEV after SH auto shows, and expect NIO's monthly new order volumes in May-Jun to be 20-30% higher than the average monthly level in 4Q20 peak season."
NIO jumped in Tuesday's premarket and consolidated those gains as the session wore on. It closed near the high of the day's range at $42.34 for a gain of just under 10% on the day. The intraday high was $42.44, a very strong bullish close. The bulls were further boosted by the breakout from the wedge formation in place since early March. NIO shares had been struggling for momentum after a stellar 2020 when the share rose over 1,000%. XPeng is also continuing its bullish outlook on Wednesday as the NIO rival says it could meet or beat Q2 deliveries, according to Bloomberg. Xpeng CEO Brian Gu said, “We are on track to meet or exceed second-quarter delivery numbers, which I think means Chinese EV demand is still very strong,” adding that he sees the full-year outlook coming in strong as well. This may signal good things for NIO as well.
NIO stock forecast
Now that NIO has broken out of the wedge formation, the target in the short to medium term is a move to the formation leg at $47.13, the high from March 2. Along the way, the 100-day moving average may provide some resistance, although the 100-day never seems to be as strong as the 200-day or the shorter term 9 and 21-day moving averages. NIO remains strongly bullish as it has broken these key moving averages recently. The 200-day sits at $38.73, providing key support as does the top of the wedge at $40.30. One area of slight concern is the momentum oscillators all close to or in overbought zones. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is not quite overbought, but the Williams %R and the Commodity Channel Index (CCI) are squarely in overbought territory.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD dips below 1.22 amid dollar strength
EUR/USD has dropped below 1.22 as the dollar recovers upbeat US data despite dovish Fed remarks. German Retail Sales disappointed with -5.5% and the ECB's Knot said Europe's recovery seems to be going faster than expected. Additional Fed speakers are scheduled to speak later on.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.4150 as US yields hold their ground
GBP/USD is trading under 1.4150, down on the day. US yields are holding their ground after the robust US ISM Manufacturing PMI read on Tuesday. The UK passed a full day without any COVID-19 death yet fears of variants persist.
XAU/USD bears target $1887 amid health resistance levels
Gold price is consolidating just below the $1900 level, as the bears take a breather after Tuesday’s $25 decline from five-month tops of $1917.
Shiba Inu price struggles in consolidation as interest in SHIB subsides
Shiba Inu price has failed to capture investors' interest as its volume has been in decline. SHIB appears to be consolidating in a horizontal channel on the 4-hour chart.
US inflation? Only if the Fed says so, why every dollar rise could be a selling opportunity
US inflation figures point higher and would warrant a rate hike in normal times. The Federal Reserve remains (almost) perfectly unified in dismissing higher prices. The dollar has room to fall if shortages self-resolve.