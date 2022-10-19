All eyes are on Tesla (TSLA) on Wednesday as the EV industry leader will report its third-quarter earnings report after the market closes. EV stocks tailed off after early session gains on Tuesday, although stocks like Tesla, Lucid (LCID) and Rivian (RIVN) all managed to post positive days. Tesla reported lower-than-expected deliveries already for the quarter, and many fear that this could have an impact on the company’s earnings as well.

Nio received an early boost on Tuesday as Warren Buffett-backed BYD provided better-than-expected guidance for the third quarter. The company reported that it expects third-quarter net profits to more than quadruple YoY to approximately $820 million. Obviously, this was seen as beneficial to other Chinese EV makers like Nio, but electric vehicle stocks saw most of their earlier gains evaporate by the closing bell. Nio’s rivals XPeng (XPEV) and Li Auto (LI) both closed the day below water despite earlier gains during intraday trading.

Nio (NIO) surged out of the gate after the opening bell but erased most of its gains by the time the markets closed for the day. On Tuesday, shares of NIO traded flat and closed the trading session at a price of $12.21. All three major averages rose higher for the second straight day following another batch of better-than-expected earning reports from companies like Goldman Sachs (GS) and Lockheed Martin (LMT) . Overall, the Dow Jones gained 1.1%, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq rose by 1.1% and 0.9%, respectively, during the session.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.