NIO Stock Forecast: Nio Inc whipsaws after earnings as the market weighs the results

- NYSE:NIO fell by 2.68% during Wednesday’s trading session.
- Upon closer review, Nio’s quarterly figures were slightly misleading.
- Nio is rapidly building up its global expansion plans.
NYSE:NIO saw a rise in volatility on Wednesday, less than 24 hours after the popular Chinese EV maker reported its third quarter earnings. Shares of Nio were all over the map on Wednesday, as the stock soared out of the morning bell, touching as high as $42.09, before tumbling into the close. Nio ended up 2.68% lower, closing the session at $39.55. The broader markets continued to bleed on Wednesday as all three major indices closed lower for the second straight session. Rising inflation data caused a surge in the 10-year treasury bond yields, which saw a drop in growth sectors as the tech-heavy NASDAQ fell by 1.66%.
Stay up to speed with hot stocks' news!
While there were some promising figures in Nio’s third quarter earnings call on Tuesday, a closer look shows that some of the details could be misleading. First, the company reported a rise in gross margins although it was later revealed that this was due to a sale of automotive regulatory credits, similar to what Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) counts in its revenues. Investors also expected quarterly losses to begin slowing with a turn toward profitability. Unfortunately, Nio disappointed on that front as well, with a net loss of $130 million compared to only $91 million in the second quarter.
NIO stock price
Some positive news came out of the earnings call in terms of longer-term plans for the company. Nio confirmed that it is planning to be in as many as six European markets by the end of 2022, starting with Norway and then Germany. The company stated that its sales in Norway were a complete success, with nearly a quarter of customers who took a Nio vehicle for a test drive eventually placing an order.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates below 1.1500 amid firmer US dollar
EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.1500, eyeing fresh yearly lows. Hotter US inflation spooks the market while underpins the US dollar. Fed speculation will continue to lead the sentiment amid holiday-thinned trading.
GBP/USD clings to small gains above 1.3400 after UK GDP data
GBP/USD is posting modest recovery gains above 1.3400 in the early European session on Thursday. The data from the UK revealed that the Gross Domestic Product expanded by 0.6% on a monthly basis in September, surpassing the market expectation of 0.4%.
Gold readies for a fresh upswing towards $1,884
Gold price consolidates the upside before the next push higher. The yellow metal remains undeterred by the global tightening calls after hot US inflation.
Dogecoin price provides perfect buy opportunity for a 50% breakout
Dogecoin price is forming an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern, suggesting a 53% breakout move. A confirmation of this upswing will arrive after DOGE produces a daily close above $0.30. If the selling pressure pushes the meme coin to produce a lower low below $0.21, it will invalidate the bullish thesis.
US CPI Analysis: Why the highest inflation since 1990 only worth a short-term dollar spike Premium
US inflation hit 6.2% year while core prices are up to 4.6%, far above expectations. Fed Chair Powell may still see through the data and so will potential replacement Brainard. The dollar's rise could be short-lived, at least while imminent rate hikes are off the cards.