NIO Stock Forecast: Nio Inc whipsaws after earnings as the market weighs the results

NYSE:NIO fell by 2.68% during Wednesday’s trading session.

Upon closer review, Nio’s quarterly figures were slightly misleading.

Nio is rapidly building up its global expansion plans.

NYSE:NIO saw a rise in volatility on Wednesday, less than 24 hours after the popular Chinese EV maker reported its third quarter earnings. Shares of Nio were all over the map on Wednesday, as the stock soared out of the morning bell, touching as high as $42.09, before tumbling into the close. Nio ended up 2.68% lower, closing the session at $39.55. The broader markets continued to bleed on Wednesday as all three major indices closed lower for the second straight session. Rising inflation data caused a surge in the 10-year treasury bond yields, which saw a drop in growth sectors as the tech-heavy NASDAQ fell by 1.66%.

While there were some promising figures in Nio’s third quarter earnings call on Tuesday, a closer look shows that some of the details could be misleading. First, the company reported a rise in gross margins although it was later revealed that this was due to a sale of automotive regulatory credits, similar to what Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) counts in its revenues. Investors also expected quarterly losses to begin slowing with a turn toward profitability. Unfortunately, Nio disappointed on that front as well, with a net loss of $130 million compared to only $91 million in the second quarter.

Some positive news came out of the earnings call in terms of longer-term plans for the company. Nio confirmed that it is planning to be in as many as six European markets by the end of 2022, starting with Norway and then Germany. The company stated that its sales in Norway were a complete success, with nearly a quarter of customers who took a Nio vehicle for a test drive eventually placing an order.