NIO Stock Forecast: Nio Inc trades higher after news of a new German executive hiring

The rest of the EV sector remained mixed on Thursday as shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) briefly peaked back over $1,000 before closing the day at $996.27. Nio’s domestic rivals XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) and Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) were split, as XPeng closed higher, while Li Auto was in the red. Shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) fell a further 3.27%, while Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) extended its decline below its IPO price and dropped another 6.31% on Thursday.

Part of Nio’s expansion includes moving further into Europe this year with an anticipated five new markets on its radar. On Thursday, kfz-betrieb reported that Nio is hiring Ralph Kranz to head its rollout into Germany. Kranz is an industry veteran who is currently the director of commercial operations for Volvo. He has also worked at Aston Martin and Toyota in his career and is a well-respected veteran of the European automotive industry. Investors will be looking for a further update on European expansion at the next earnings call which should be at some point in February.

NYSE: NIO was a speck of green amongst another sea of red for the markets on Thursday as an early morning rally was negated by the closing bell. Shares of Nio gained 1.75% and closed the session at $29.13. Despite the company’s efforts to grow its brand around the world, Nio’s stock has taken a major hit over the past twelve months after being a stock market darling in 2020. Increased pressure on growth and tech stocks in 2022 have pushed the popular EV sector lower, even as the trend is on the cusp of being adopted on a global scale.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.