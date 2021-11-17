NIO Stock Forecast: Nio Inc trades flat despite EV sector flying higher

Nio’s gains paled in comparison to some of its competitors on Tuesday as some high-flying EV startups saw some major movement. Shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) soared by 23.71% on Tuesday following its forecast for next year at its earnings call on Monday. Another newly public company, Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN), gained a further 15.16% which boosted the company to a valuation of $146 billion USD, making it the third most valuable automaker in the world despite having no revenues as of yet. Domestic rivals XPeng and Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) both surged as well, climbing by 5.26% and 9.75% respectively during the session.

Nio officially opened its first battery swap station in the European market of Norway, and the company has announced it has plans to open at least 20 more by the end of 2022. Norway has been an entry point to Europe for other EV makers like BYD, XPeng (NYSE:XPEV), and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). Nio is also planning on expanding to at least five more European markets by the end of 2022. The long-term goal is to have 5,000 battery swap stations by 2025, with approximately 1,000 of them located in markets outside of China.

NYSE:NIO finished higher on Tuesday, but compared to the rest of the EV sector its stock underperformed. Shares of NIO gained 0.25% and closed the trading day at $40.67 . It was a tentative day for the broader markets, as all three major indices inched higher into the close. Strong retail reports from companies like Home Depot (NYSE:HD) and WalMart (NYSE:WMT) helped raise the S&P 500, despite WalMart shares closing the day lower. The tech heavy NASDAQ was buoyed by high-flying EV stocks on Tuesday and paced the broader markets gaining 0.76% during the session.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.