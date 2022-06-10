On the positive side, Nio did state that it remains on track to deliver its two new models by the end of the year. In fact, pre-production has already started on the company’s ET5 sedan at Nio’s second production facility. The ET5 is expected to be released in September and will go head to head with Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) Model 3.

Nio reported its Q1 2022 earnings before the markets opened on Thursday, and although it beat on Wall Street revenue estimates, the stock still sold off from the results. Nio posted revenues of $1.56 billion which represents a 24% year over year rise from 2021. The adjusted loss per share came in worse than expected at a loss of $0.13 per share compared to $0.04 in the first quarter last year. Gross margins also fell on both a year over year and sequential quarterly basis. Much of Nio’s fiscal first quarter shortcomings came due to the Shanghai lockdowns that were imposed from China’s Zero-COVID policy.

NYSE:NIO reversed its recent uptrend on Thursday following a first quarter earnings report that left investors with something to be desired. Shares of Nio tumbled by 7.65% and closed the trading session at $18.82. Stocks extended their retreat from Wednesday’s session as investors await the key CPI report that will be released on Friday morning. The Dow Jones sank by a further 638 basis points, the S&P 500 dropped by 2.38%, and the NASDAQ posted a 2.75% loss during the session.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.