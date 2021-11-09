NIO Stock Forecast: Nio Inc surges higher on the even of its third quarter earnings call

NYSE:NIO gained 2.15% during Monday’s trading session.

Nio is set to report its third quarter earnings on Tuesday.

Nio’s domestic rivals are also set to report earnings later this month.

NYSE:NIO hit yet another level on Monday as investors turn bullish ahead of the company’s third quarter earnings report on Tuesday. Shares of Nio gained 2.15% and closed the first trading session of the week at $43.20. It was another green day across the US markets as all three major indices closed higher once again. All three indices posted record closes yet again, as the S&P 500 crossed over 4,700 for the first time in its 64-year history. Much of the bullishness in the markets has revolved around the recent infrastructure bill proposed by President Biden as it slowly makes its way towards approval.

On Tuesday, Nio is set to report its third quarter earnings for 2021, and clearly investors are anticipating another beat. Early expectations for Nio’s report are that the company will be cutting its losses nearly in half on a year over year basis from a loss of $0.15 to a loss of $0.07 per share. Revenues are also expected to jump for the quarter by over 100% to over $1.4 billion. Wall Street will be watching closely for a fourth quarter forecast and to see if Nio believes its delivery figures will rebound from a disappointing October.

Nio is generally the first of the major Chinese EV makers to report its quarterly earnings. Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) is expected to report later this week or early next week, while XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) has scheduled its earnings call for November 23rd. Warren Buffett-backed BYD (BYDDY) already reported its earnings at the end of October. With the Chinese EV market expected to accelerate its growth in 2022, investors will be keeping a close eye on how these companies are doing to close out the year.