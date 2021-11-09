NIO Stock Forecast: Nio Inc surges higher on the even of its third quarter earnings call

- NYSE:NIO gained 2.15% during Monday’s trading session.
- Nio is set to report its third quarter earnings on Tuesday.
- Nio’s domestic rivals are also set to report earnings later this month.
NYSE:NIO hit yet another level on Monday as investors turn bullish ahead of the company’s third quarter earnings report on Tuesday. Shares of Nio gained 2.15% and closed the first trading session of the week at $43.20. It was another green day across the US markets as all three major indices closed higher once again. All three indices posted record closes yet again, as the S&P 500 crossed over 4,700 for the first time in its 64-year history. Much of the bullishness in the markets has revolved around the recent infrastructure bill proposed by President Biden as it slowly makes its way towards approval.
On Tuesday, Nio is set to report its third quarter earnings for 2021, and clearly investors are anticipating another beat. Early expectations for Nio’s report are that the company will be cutting its losses nearly in half on a year over year basis from a loss of $0.15 to a loss of $0.07 per share. Revenues are also expected to jump for the quarter by over 100% to over $1.4 billion. Wall Street will be watching closely for a fourth quarter forecast and to see if Nio believes its delivery figures will rebound from a disappointing October.
NIO stock price
Nio is generally the first of the major Chinese EV makers to report its quarterly earnings. Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) is expected to report later this week or early next week, while XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) has scheduled its earnings call for November 23rd. Warren Buffett-backed BYD (BYDDY) already reported its earnings at the end of October. With the Chinese EV market expected to accelerate its growth in 2022, investors will be keeping a close eye on how these companies are doing to close out the year.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
