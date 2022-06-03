One of Nio’s largest domestic rivals, BYD reported its May delivery figures on Thursday morning before markets opened. For the third consecutive month, BYD reported 100,000 vehicle deliveries, showing that the Chinese COVID lockdowns had little effect on the company. BYD’s total of 114,943 units delivered is a 250% year over year increase and an 8% sequential increase from April.

Investment research firm GLJ Research came out with an interesting short report for Nio that didn’t seem to faze investors. The analyst mentioned that the firm has concerns over Nio’s battery swap charges to customers, and indicates that undercharging as well as offering unlimited swaps to some customers will keep Nio unprofitable for years to come. It’s certainly an interesting take although most Wall Street analysts firmly believe Nio’s battery swap feature is an innovative technology and even a competitive advantage. According to TipRanks, Nio remains a Strong Buy with 13 Buy ratings and 0 Sell ratings, and a median price target of $41.48.

NYSE:NIO started the day off slow but the stock got hot at the right time as the Chinese EV maker extended its winning streak to seven straight sessions. On Thursday, shares of Nio rose by 7.29% and closed the trading day at $18.85. With the rise, Nio has once again reclaimed its 50-day moving average, as the stock continues to bounce higher after hitting new 52-week lows earlier this year. The broader markets were just as bullish on Thursday as the Dow Jones gained a further 435 basis points, the S&P 500 added 1.84%, and the NASDAQ posted a 2.69% rise during the session.

