NYSE: NIO gained 7.45% during Tuesday’s trading session.

Investors shrug off Deutsche Bank downgrade and focus on the positives.

Nio rival XPeng is set to report its earnings next Monday.

NYSE: NIO investors didn’t take long to reverse the mini sell off from Monday, following the price target downgrade from Deutsche Bank. On Tuesday, shares of Nio surged by 7.45% and closed the trading session at $21.77. Despite the dip on Monday, shares of Nio have now recovered by nearly 24% over the past week, as the Chinese EV maker looks to heat back up ahead of its earnings call on Thursday. The broader markets continued their rally on Tuesday as all three major indices closed higher for the fourth time in the last five sessions. The NASDAQ led the way once again, jumping by 1.95%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.13%, and the Dow Jones added a further 254 basis points.

Stay up to speed with hot stocks' news!

One of Nio’s biggest bulls, Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu, turned some heads when it downgraded his price target from $70 to $50 per share on Monday. Investors were quick to shrug off the downgrade and focussed on the positives ahead for Nio. While Yu has forecasted a slight dip in quarterly deliveries, it seems that the ongoing supply chain issues and chip shortage have already been baked into Nio’s price. Nio investors seem to be bullish on the prospects of the company long-term once these supply chain issues have come to an end.

NIO stock price

One of Nio’s fiercest domestic rivals, XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) is set to report its quarterly earnings on Monday. The two companies are usually compared against each other as benchmarks in the mega competitive Chinese electric vehicle market, so it will be interesting to see who comes out on top. XPeng has led Nio in deliveries for the past few quarters, although Nio vehicles generally sell for a higher price.