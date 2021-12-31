NIO Stock Forecast: Nio Inc surges as investors say enough is enough and buy the dip

- NYSE: NIO gained 14.76% during Thursday’s trading session.
- Nio hit its lowest levels in more than a year, and investors bought the dip.
- Chinese EV stocks skyrocket ahead of December delivery reports.
NYSE: NIO bounced off its support in a big way on Thursday as the Chinese EV maker reversed its recent downtrend. Shares of Nio rallied by a staggering 14.76% on Thursday, releasing weeks of pressure that has been weighing the stock down. Nio closed the trading day at $32.42, as the stock managed to reclaim the $30 price level it had been fighting hard to hold. It was a mostly flat day for the broader markets as all three major indices inched lower during the second last trading session of the year. Growth stocks managed to bounce back, although the tech-heavy NASDAQ index still finished the day lower by 0.16%.
After Nio hit a 14-month low on Wednesday, it was the perfect recipe for a rebound on Thursday. Shares of Nio have been floundering as of late, losing 15% over the past month and 39% year to date. Investors have been faithful to Nio, despite erasing most of the gains the stock had seen before 2021. Wednesday’s low price was an opportunity to buy the recent weakness in the stock, and with some catalysts around the corner for the company, this could serve as a launching point for 2022.
NIO stock price
One of those catalysts that is coming up for Nio is the monthly delivery report set to be released early next week. Perhaps investors are bullish on the early estimates as Nio’s domestic rivals also soared on Thursday. XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) and Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) jumped by 9.96% and 8.60% respectively. Not as impressive a day as Nio, but still a sign that investors believed the Chinese EV sector to be reaching oversold territory.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
