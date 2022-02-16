NIO Stock Forecast: Nio Inc surges after announcement of new SUV model

NYSE: NIO gained 8.41% during Tuesday’s trading session.

Nio’s President confirms the company will be releasing the ES7 SUV this year.

Nio is also launching a sub-brand for the mass market consumer.

NYSE: NIO broke out in a big way on Tuesday with a well-timed company announcement just weeks ahead of its next quarterly earnings call. Shares of NIO surged higher and gained 8.41% to close the trading session at $25.79. Global markets rebounded after a tentative start to the week on Monday as it appears that Russia is backing off from an imminent attack on Ukraine. All three major indices rallied higher with the NASDAQ adding 2.53%, the S&P 500 jumping by 1.58%, and the Dow Jones snapped its three-day losing streak and added back 422 basis points during the session.

Stay up to speed with hot stocks' news!

The major news that sent Nio’s shares soaring on Tuesday was that company President Lihong Qin announced a brand new vehicle model for 2022. After already announcing the debuts of the ET5 and ET7 models this year, Nio is also going to release the ES7 five-seater SUV later this year. This will be a higher model than the current ES6 SUV, and will look to compete head to head in China with the uber popular BMW X5 luxury SUV. The new models are a large part as to why Wall Street analysts are overwhelmingly bullish on Nio’s stock for the rest of 2022.

NIO stock price

The announcement of the ES7 SUV comes on the heels of a report that Nio is working to release its mass market sub-brand in the near future as well. Nio has been rumored to be teaming up with Warren Buffet-backed BYD, and is looking to have an initial production capacity of 60,000 vehicles annually. Adding more economically price models could further cement Nio as one of the EV leaders in the most valuable automotive market in the world.