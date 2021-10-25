NIO Stock Forecast: Nio Inc stumbles despite leaked photos of new vehicle model

Two of Nio’s rivals in the domestic market of China are reportedly teaming up as Warren Buffet-backed BYD will potentially be providing batteries to Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). Tesla is switching over to LFP batteries, and may be interested in using BYD’s Blade Battery over CATL’s 126 batteries. The deal has not been confirmed yet as of the time of this writing.

Nio signed a new agreement with Unisun Solar in China to place photovoltaic or PV panels on the roofs of all of its battery swap stations. The company anticipates having more than 4,000 battery swap stations in service by the end of 2025, and is planning to source much of the energy to power these stations, as well as potentially recharging the batteries, from the sun. By 2025, Nio believes that the total amount of energy created from the battery swap stations will equal approximately 300 MW of power.

NYSE:NIO finally cooled off on Friday after climbing higher for most of the week. Shares of NIO fell by 2.73% to close the trading week at $38.88. Growth stocks pulled back on Friday as the NASDAQ saw its worst session of the week, tumbling by 0.82% and erasing some of the gains it had made during previous trading days. The Dow Jones continued its strong run and closed at a fresh new all-time high after adding a further 73 basis points. The S&P 500 inched lower, as disappointing earnings reports from companies like Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and Snap (NYSE:SNAP) soured investor sentiment.

