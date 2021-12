NIO Stock Forecast: Nio Inc slumps as growth stocks retreat after hot start to the week

One of Nio's largest domestic rivals is teaming up with Toyota to develop a line of electric vehicles for the economy class. The new model is expected to retail at around $30,000 USD, and will first be developed for the Chinese market. It remains to be seen if the Toyota-BYD model will head to any other markets after its Chinese debut, but it remains a significant advancement for both sides.

Something that has been weighing on the minds of Nio investors as of late is the threat of the Chinese government forcing the company to delist from US exchanges. The recent announcement of delisting of ride-hailing giant DiDi (NYSE: DIDI) from the New York Stock Exchange sent shockwaves through the rest of the Chinese ADR sector. XPeng’s (NYSE: XPEV) President was recently quoted as saying that delisting threats for Chinese EV makers are likely a couple of years away, if at all. It is believed that Nio will eventually dual list on the Hong Kong stock exchange at some point in the near future.

NYSE: NIO saw its three-day winning streak snapped on Thursday, as growth stocks pulled back on investor fears of rising inflation. Shares of Nio fell by 2.85% and closed the trading session at $34.05. It was a much different picture on Thursday after a red-hot start to the trading week. All three major indices closed the day lower, with the NASDAQ taking a bulk of the punishment from traders. The tech-heavy index fell by 1.71%, while the benchmark S&P 500 dipped by 0.72% and the Dow Jones edged lower by 0.06 basis points.

