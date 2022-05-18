In a bit of confusing news, Nio has yet to release the date of its Q1 earnings call. The date was mistakenly set for last week on several financial websites, and although Nio has reported near the date of May 28th the past couple of years, no official word has come from the company. Wall Street is anticipating a loss of $0.13 per share for the first quarter.

Beijing’s stance on the tech sector in China seems to be shifting, and Chinese ADR stocks were rallying. After more than a year of cracking down and increasing regulations for China’s largest companies, the government recently announced that it would be supporting tech sector growth development and publicly listed companies both domestic and international. The tone of the message suggests that the crackdown could be nearing an end, and because of that, stocks like AliBaba (NYSE:BABA) and PinDuoDuo (NASDAQ:PDD) were riding higher on Tuesday.

NYSE:NIO saw one of its largest single session gains of the year so far on Tuesday, as growth stocks extended their recent relief rally. Shares of Nio soared by 14.30% and closed the trading session at $16.63 . The stock is still trading below both the 50-day and 200-day moving averages, but Nio has seen a nice support bounce after hitting a 52-week low price of $11.67. The broader markets saw a bullish rally despite Fed Chairman Jerome Powell reiterating a need to raise interest rates to battle inflation. The Dow Jones rose by 431 basis points, the S&P 500 gained 2.02%, and the NASDAQ led the way higher after adding 2.76% during the session.

