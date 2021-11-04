NIO Stock Forecast: Nio Inc rolls on as its win streak hits four consecutive sessions

NYSE:NIO gained 0.48% during Wednesday’s trading session.

Nio receives support from Mizuho and a higher price target.

Chinese consumers choose their top three EV brands.

NYSE:NIO looked as though it would be heading for a losing day on Wednesday, but a late afternoon rally saw the Chinese EV maker pull off its fourth consecutive winning day. Shares of Nio gained 0.48% on Wednesday, and closed the trading session at $41.50. The rally came as the FOMC was giving their decision on the upcoming tapering policy that will ease the US economy out of the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Federal Reserve cited that the economy was now strong enough to stand on its own, without needing to be propped up by further stimulus. All three indices once again closed at record highs for the fourth consecutive session.

Stay up to speed with hot stocks' news!

Over the weekend, Nio received some support from Mizuho analysts as the investment firm reiterated its buy rating on the stock. The analyst also gave Nio a very generous price target of $67.00, which is one of the highest marks on Wall Street. It is a nice reinforcement for investors after Bernstein chose XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) and Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) over Nio last week, and slapped it with a market perform rating rather than an outperform like its rivals. Sentiment for Nio seems to be turning rather bullish ahead of its November 9th earnings call.

NIO stock price

A poll was taken of Chinese consumers as to which electric vehicle brand they preferred to drive. Interestingly enough, the most popular brand was China’s BYD (BYDDY), followed by international brands Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Volskwagen. The addition of Volkswagen is perhaps the most intriguing, as the brand’s launch in China had been previously thought to be somewhat of a flop compared to Tesla and the other domestic brands.