NIO Stock Forecast: Nio Inc rises as first battery swap stations is opened in Norway

Speaking of other domestic EV makers, Warren Buffet-backed BYD kicked off earnings season, and reported a disappointing 27.5% drop in third quarter profits. BYD is transitioning from gas to new energy vehicles which includes hybrids, and sequential growth of vehicle deliveries was also less impressive than in previous quarters. Shares of BYD, which trade on the Hong Kong stock exchange were trading lower by about 4.28% following the report.

Nio officially opened its first battery swap station in Norway, and has plans to rapidly build out the network in its first European market. The company plans to build up to twenty more stations by the end of 2022. Nio already has plans for between 500 and 700 of these battery swap stations in China by the end of this year, as Nio continues to expand its unique battery technology that has set it apart from other domestic EV makers.

NYSE:NIO doesn’t always get as much recognition or attention as Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), but it’s European expansion is certainly going according to plan. On Thursday, shares of Nio gained a further 3.76% and closed the trading session at $40.79, as the stock reclaimed the $40.00 price level once again. It was a positive day all around for the U.S. markets, as all three major indices finished the session in the green. A pair of disappointing mega-cap tech earnings after the close may have investors waking up to a red day for the broader markets tomorrow as Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) failed to meet Wall Street estimates in the third quarter.

