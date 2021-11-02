NIO Stock Forecast: Nio Inc jumps higher despite declining October deliveries

Nio’s chief domestic rivals also reported their October delivery numbers and both XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) and Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) fared better than Nio. XPeng also saw a sequential decline in deliveries, although it was still a 233% year over year increase for the AliBaba (NYSE:BABA) backed EV maker. Li Auto delivered a total of 7,649 vehicles in October, which was good enough for a 7.26% sequential increase and a year over year rise of 107.2%. XPeng closed the session higher by 2.66% and Li Auto declined by 0.89% following the report.

Nio’s October delivery figures certainly weren’t what shareholders were anticipating at first glance. The company reported 3,667 vehicle deliveries which represented a 27.5% year over year decline for October, and a 65% sequential drop from September’s numbers. A closer look at the details explains why the numbers were so low, and why Nio’s stock rallied following the announcement. Nio spent much of the month upgrading its manufacturing facility in order to accommodate the company’s newest model, the ET7. Nio is also anticipating the release of two additional new models in 2022. Needless to say, this explanation was enough to satisfy investor concerns.

NYSE:NIO investors were taken for a ride to kick November off, something that has become second nature for those invested in electric vehicle stocks. The first day of each month is usually when these companies report the figures for vehicle deliveries from the previous month. On Monday, shares of Nio whipsawed from a 3% loss to open the session, to a 3.63% gain to close the day at $40.84. All three major indices kicked November off in style as the NASDAQ led the way climbing by 0.63%. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones inched higher ahead of a key Federal Reserve meeting later this week .

