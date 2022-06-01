Another bullish catalyst for Nio is that an analyst from Morgan Stanley has added the stock to its list of tactical idea investments for 2022 . The investment firm stated that Nio’s stock could see a massive recovery as early as the next couple weeks of trading, and this begins with its May delivery figures which should be released on Wednesday.

The news that is propelling Chinese ADR stocks higher is that the Chinese government is officially lifting most of the COVID-imposed lockdowns in major cities like Shanghai as of June 1st. On top of that, Beijing is also supporting domestic EV makers by continuing its tax-cut for those who buy a Chinese-made EV, as well as a cash subsidy of $1,500 for those who switch from gas-powered cars to an electric one . The positive news comes as a breath of fresh air for Chinese EV makers who were seriously affected by the Shanghai lockdowns.

NYSE: NIO extended its rally from last week as the Chinese EV maker continues to power higher from a long list of bullish catalysts. On Tuesday, shares of NIO added a further 4.95% and closed the trading session at $17.39. Nio closed the month of May basically flat as the stock dipped by 0.63% during the month of trading. The broader markets gave up most of their gains by the close as all three major averages finished the day in the red. The Dow Jones dropped by 222 basis points, the S&P 500 fell by 0.63%, and the NASDAQ posted a 0.41% loss during the session.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.