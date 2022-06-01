- NYSE: NIO gained 4.95% during Tuesday’s trading session.
- Shanghai is set to reopen on June 1st following months of COVID lockdowns.
- Morgan Stanley adds Nio as a tactical investment idea.
NYSE: NIO extended its rally from last week as the Chinese EV maker continues to power higher from a long list of bullish catalysts. On Tuesday, shares of NIO added a further 4.95% and closed the trading session at $17.39. Nio closed the month of May basically flat as the stock dipped by 0.63% during the month of trading. The broader markets gave up most of their gains by the close as all three major averages finished the day in the red. The Dow Jones dropped by 222 basis points, the S&P 500 fell by 0.63%, and the NASDAQ posted a 0.41% loss during the session.
The news that is propelling Chinese ADR stocks higher is that the Chinese government is officially lifting most of the COVID-imposed lockdowns in major cities like Shanghai as of June 1st. On top of that, Beijing is also supporting domestic EV makers by continuing its tax-cut for those who buy a Chinese-made EV, as well as a cash subsidy of $1,500 for those who switch from gas-powered cars to an electric one. The positive news comes as a breath of fresh air for Chinese EV makers who were seriously affected by the Shanghai lockdowns.
NIO stock price
Another bullish catalyst for Nio is that an analyst from Morgan Stanley has added the stock to its list of tactical idea investments for 2022. The investment firm stated that Nio’s stock could see a massive recovery as early as the next couple weeks of trading, and this begins with its May delivery figures which should be released on Wednesday.
