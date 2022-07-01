At least one Wall Street analyst remains bullish on Nio in the short-term. Morgan Stanley analyst Tim Hsiao released a note to investors that named Nio as a Research Tactical Idea and that it could have upside as early as the next 14 days. Hsiao has been a long-time bull on Nio and reiterated his Overweight position with a $31 price target for the stock.

Nio shareholders have had to be patient this week, as a short seller report from Grizzly Research came at an inopportune time for the company. While Nio has since denied the allegations from the short seller, it has certainly cast a dark cloud over the stock ahead of its crucial June and second quarter delivery report which could come as early as Friday morning. Nio certainly has some bullish catalysts for the second half of 2022, but investors are wary of false accounting accusations, particularly against Chinese-domiciled ADR stocks.

NYSE:NIO has had a tough week so far and it could get even more difficult depending on how its June vehicle delivery report looks. On Thursday, shares of Nio dipped by a further 0.64% and closed the trading session at $21.72. Stocks closed out a painful first half of 2022 on a down note as all three major indices closed lower for the third time this week. The Dow Jones dropped by a further 253 basis points, while the NASDAQ sank by 1.33% during the session. The benchmark S&P 500 also dropped lower by 0.88%, and officially recorded its worst first half of trading since 1970.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.