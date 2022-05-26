- NYSE: NIO gained 0.03% during Wednesday’s trading session.
- Nio is set to invest in another battery plant in Shanghai.
- Tesla announces a revolutionary new battery that could last 100 years.
NYSE: NIO snapped its losing streak on Wednesday, although the stock closed mostly flat during another volatile session. Shares of NIO edged higher by 0.03% and closed the trading day at $14.64. Investors paused during early morning trading as the markets awaited the release of the May FOMC meeting minutes. As expected, the Fed signalled a further 0.5 basis point hike in June, which is in line with analyst estimates. The Dow Jones rose by 191 basis points, while the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ gained 0.95% and 1.51% respectively during the session.
Just a week after announcing that it would be establishing an autonomous driving R&D plant in Singapore, Nio has now reported it will build a battery technology plant in Shanghai. The plant will cost approximately $32.8 million, and will begin projects at the facility later this year. Battery technology is at the heart of Nio’s competitive advantage over other EV makers. Its battery swap service has been a hit with Chinese EV drivers, and the company has already built nearly 1,000 battery swap stations in China.
Nio wasn’t the only EV maker to announce battery news on Wednesday as industry leader Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) revealed its latest battery progress. According to the Tesla Advanced Battery Research team, the company has created a new nickel-based rechargeable battery that could potentially last for 100 years or 1 million miles before needing to be replaced. This could cut down on the high cost of battery replacement in EVs, as well as ease the demand for the rising prices of rare earth minerals.
