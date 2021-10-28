NIO Stock Forecast: Nio Inc hits the brakes as Chinese EVs prepare to release earnings

General Motors pulled back on Wednesday as shares fell by 5.42% following the earnings call. While revenues and earnings both topped Wall Street estimates, the company clearly did not do much to ease the minds of investors heading into 2022. Ford also reported its earnings after the close and smashed expectations by almost doubling its earnings and raising guidance for the rest of the year. Shares of Ford were up over 8% in after hours trading.

Speaking of earnings season, Chinese EV makers will be kicking off their season with Warren Buffet-backed BYD on Thursday. Nio is expected to release its earnings in mid-November, and is usually one of the last companies in the sector to report, although it is generally in the same week as rivals like XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) and Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI). The earnings report will come just a month before this year’s edition of the company’s annual Nio Day event, so look for the stock to build some momentum heading into the end of the year.

NYSE:NIO failed to hold the $40 price level on Wednesday during a mixed session for the broader EV market. Shares of NIO fell by 2.87% and closed the trading day at $39.31 . Nio has been trending lower over the past week although the stock is still up over 12% during the past month. The major indices trended lower on Wednesday, as the Dow Jones and S&P 500 closed the day in the red, while the NASDAQ was flat. Earnings season is in full swing as General Motors (NYSE:GM) and Ford (NYSE:F) both reported earnings during the session.

