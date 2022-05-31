NYSE: NIO gained 4.87% during the past week of trading.

Nio is set to report its May delivery numbers as China looks to lift COVID-19 lockdowns.

A legacy automaker is revived as DeLorean jumps into the EV game.

NYSE: NIO rose alongside the broader markets last week, as the Chinese EV maker looks to build momentum ahead of its May vehicle delivery report. Shares of Nio rose by 4.87% during the past week of trading, and rose higher to start the week in Asian trading. The Hang Seng and Singapore markets were open, while the US markets remained closed for the Memorial Day Holiday. As of Monday evening, stock futures are in the green for US markets, which means that the bullish rebound from last week could continue into this week’s trading.

Another month is coming to an end which means EV makers are set to report monthly delivery numbers for May. There is some pessimism that has been mounting with regards to potential delivery numbers for May following the ongoing COVID-19 lockdowns in Shanghai. Other EV makers like Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) have already stated that the lockdowns will cost them the production of 50,000 vehicles. The company also saw its China deliveries fall by 98% in the month of April, and many in the industry are skeptical of the numbers that will be posted for May as well. China has announced it will ease its COVID-19 lockdowns as of June 1st.

NIO stock price

In an interesting move for the electric vehicle industry, as the DeLorean brand made famous in the Back to the Future movies has been revived. It’s not exactly the same brand, it’s just a company that bought the rights to create vehicles under its name. The DeLorean Alpha 5 is the company’s first EV model, and will come with a 300-mile battery range and top speed of 155 mph. The vehicle will be officially unveiled in August.