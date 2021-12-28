NIO Stock Forecast: Nio Inc falls in the close despite extended Santa Claus rally to start the week

NYSE: NIO fell by 1.83% during Monday’s trading session.

Nio prepares for increased competition as Ford’s Mustang Mach-E hits the Chinese market.

Nio’s rumored partnership with BYD remains just that, a rumor.

NYSE: NIO kicked off the final week of the calendar year on a positive note but failed to hold this sentiment as the stock steadily fell into the close. Shares of Nio dropped by 1.83% and closed the first trading session of the week at $29.96. Despite recent announcements of new vehicle models and global expansion, Nio has not been able to sustain any sort of momentum as we approach the end of the year. It has been a trying year overall for Nio shareholders, as the stock has now fallen by 44% year to date, after overperforming during 2020.

The competition continues to heat up for Nio in its domestic market of China. Recently, legacy automakers like Toyota have announced their intentions of rapidly scaling their electric vehicle offerings in the country. On Monday, it was announced that Ford (NYSE:F) has started to sell its new Mustang Mach-E electric sports car in China. The luxury price tag for the Mustang has clearly been seen as another threat to Nio by investors, and is just another reminder that more rivals are targeting China as the electric vehicle market to enter.

Nio has been rumored to be far along in negotiations with Chinese automaker BYD to create a new sub-brand that would act like a Toyota to Nio’s Lexus. While it was reported that even Nio executives have confirmed the partnership, nothing official has come from BYD in regards to working with Nio. If the two automakers do officially strike a deal, it could be a massive gain for Nio and its investors.