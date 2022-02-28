NIO Stock Forecast: Nio Inc extends losses despite broader market rally to close the week

NYSE:NIO fell by 1.32% during Friday’s trading session.

Li Auto smashes its Q4 earnings report and the stock climbs.

Nio investors will be watching the company’s Q4 earnings report.

NYSE:NIO saw its losses continue to pile up on Friday, as the stock has now lost over 15% during the past five trading sessions. Shares of Nio fell a further 1.32% and closed the trading week at $20.94. The ongoing situation in Ukraine has weighed on investors as China has previously put its support behind President Putin. As most US stocks were rising on Friday, Nio once again closed the session in the red. All three major indices climbed once again, with the Dow Jones recording its best single day since November of 2020. The S&P 500 and NASDAQ gained 2.24% and 1.64% respectively during the session as well.

Stay up to speed with hot stocks' news!

One of Nio’s main domestic rivals, Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI), reported a blowout quarter on Friday as shares of the EV maker gained 1.94% on the news. Li saw its vehicle sales grow by 155% year over year, and gross profit jumped by 228% year over year. It was an all around impressive showing from Li, which usually does not get as much acknowledgement as Nio or XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) in the US. Li Auto is anticipating 2022 deliveries to hit 30,000 to 32,000 vehicles.

NIO stock price

As of now it is anticipated that Nio will be announcing its own earnings during the week of March 7th. While Nio has historically done well at these calls, there will likely be some keen interest by shareholders and analysts about the recent rumors of getting into smartphones. Investors should also watch if Nio believes the ongoing chip crisis will continue to affect its production, especially with the second plant set to open later this year.